The Idol soundtrack & songs
Not only does The Idol tell the story of a pop star, but its cast is filled with famous singers including The Weeknd – with Episode 2 out now, here are all the songs in the soundtrack so far and where to stream them.
Music plays a central role in The Idol, which centers on pop idol Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), whose last tour was derailed when she experienced mental health issues as a result of her mother’s death. Things take a turn when she meets Tedros, a self-proclaimed self-help guru, aka cult leader.
Tedros is played by musician Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Blackpink’s Jennie also stars in The Idol as a backup dancer and Jocelyn’s friend Dyanne, and singer-songwriters Moses Sumney and Suzanna Son also make up the cast.
With The Idol Episode 2 available to stream now, here’s a rundown of the movie’s soundtrack and songs so far so you can queue them up on your playlist.
The Idol soundtrack tracklist
As well as co-creating The Idol, The Weeknd helmed the series’ official soundtrack, titled The Idol Vol. 1. Each week, he drops two new songs from the album to coincide with the new episodes.
Here are the songs that have released from the soundtrack so far, which we’ll keep updated when new episodes drop:
- Popular – The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti
- Double Fantasy – The Weeknd ft. Future
- The Lure (Main Theme) – The Weeknd and Mike Dean
- World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak – Lily-Rose Depp
The Idol Vol. 1 drops in full on June 30, just a couple of days before the penultimate episode. The album is available to pre-order on various platforms including Amazon Prime here.
In the meantime, the songs that have been released so far can be played on The Weeknd’s Spotify page here and YouTube account here.
The Weeknd also released Double Fantasy as a three-song single, with two additional songs featured in Episode 2. In addition to Double Fantasy, the tracks are as follows:
- Family – Suzanna Son
- Devil’s Paradise – Mike Dean
You can stream the latest release on Spotify here.
The Idol songs
Alongside The Weeknd’s album, a number of pop hits have played throughout The Idol so far, including:
- Criminal – Fiona Apple
- Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
- Andromeda – Ethel
- Like A Prayer – Madonna
- Telegram Sam – T. Rex
- On My Mind – Diplo
- I Put Something In Your Drink – Ramsey
- Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza
- From Death – Mike Dean
- Darling Nikki – Prince
- Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer
We’ll be sure to keep this article updated as and when new tracks are dropped.
The Idol Episodes 1-2 are available to stream on Max now, while Episode 3 drops on June 18. You can check out our other coverage below: