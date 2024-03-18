Is Ratatouille 2 happening?

Pixar fans seem to be under the impression that Ratatouille 2 is happening and a trailer could be dropping soon. But is it true?

Disney’s relationship with Pixar has been one of the most fruitful partnerships in cinema history, and even against the likes of Toy Story, Up, and Finding Nemo, Ratatouille is a contender for the best of the lot.

Directed by The Incredibles’ Brad Bird, the movie follows a young rat named Remy who isn’t cut out for the rodent lifestyle. He has an extraordinary dream: to become a chef at Auguste Gusteau’s restaurant in Paris, and a garbage boy could be his path to culinary heaven.

The movie captivated audiences who are still eager for more adventures of Remy and Alfredo Linguini even more than 15 years later. Some believe a sequel to Ratatouille is in the works – but is it actually happening?

Is Ratatouille 2 coming out in 2024?

No, Ratatouille 2 isn’t coming out this year, nor is any sequel in development at Pixar.

We’re sorry to deliver the bad news, but you’ve likely been duped by a fake poster from YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that posts made-up movies every day. This includes Three Granddads and a Baby, Police Academy: The New Class, and a new sequel to The NeverEnding Story.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside the poster for “RATA-TWO-ILLE”, the caption reads: “Get ready for a delectable adventure in ‘Ratatwoille,’ the enchanting Disney-Pixar sequel to Ratatouille! Join Remy and Linguini as they navigate the culinary world, running a top-tier restaurant.

“In theaters this November, witness their comedic journey through a cooking competition, where they’ll stir up laughter, challenges, and the pursuit of being the best in this delightful family film!”

Bird ruled out a Ratatouille sequel in 2018, telling io9: “You know, I feel like that story is told. I’m told I need to do an Iron Giant 2 and I’m told I need to remake everything that I’ve made and no one apparently wants anything new anymore. I’m a little at odds with society on that. I would like to do some new things.”

The filmmaker isn’t totally averse to sequels, given he returned for The Incredibles 2. “This did [turn out well]. But you’re welcome to take a crack at a Ratatouille sequel. I feel like I’ve done my Ratatouille. I’ve done my Mission: Impossible and I’ve done my Iron Giant. And that’s that. I’m not mad about it but it seems like it’s the only thing that people want now is for you to repeat what you just did,” he added.

We will be sure to update this space if there are any developments regarding a Ratatouille sequel.