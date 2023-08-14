The Fall of the House of Usher: Release date, cast, & everything we know so far
Netflix has announced a new horror series directed by Mike Flanagan: The Fall of the House of Usher. Here is everything we know so far, from its release date to its cast and more.
Mike Flanagan cemented his legacy as a horror pro with two Netflix miniseries: The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 and The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020.
Each show was adapted from source material; Hill House from Shirley Jackson’s novella of the same name, and Bly Manor from Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw. Both shows were nominated for numerous awards, proving Flanagan has an expert eye for transforming source material into cinematic entertainment.
Now he is set to do it again, with his latest series, The Fall of the House of Usher, based on a short story by Edgar Allen Poe. Here’s what we know.
The Fall of the House of Usher release date
The Fall of the House of Usher will be available to stream on Netflix from October 12, 2023.
It will drop at 12:01 AM PST and release all eight episodes at once. This means viewers will be able to binge the show in its entirety, so get the popcorn ready and make yourself comfortable.
What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?
Edgar Allen Poe’s original short story, The Fall of the House of Usher, is perhaps his most famous. It follows an unnamed narrator visiting his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, who has fallen ill and is showcasing increasingly odd behavior.
Flanagan is known to prioritize his own vision over remaining faithful to the source material, so some differentiations from the original can be expected (though these are sure to be for good reason).
A press release for the series stated the show will follow the “ruthless” Usher siblings, who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into a massive empire of wealth and success. But with old secrets coming back to haunt them, their dynasty is threatened by “a mysterious woman from their youth”.
And — as seems to always be the case with Flanagan’s chosen adaptions — the mansion featured in The Fall of the House of Usher is potentially haunted.
Who will star in The Fall of the House of Usher?
The series will be co-directed by Michael Fimognari, with Flanagan and Fimognari taking on four episodes each. The series features an extensive cast with many of its actors returning after previously working with Flanagan.
Included are:
- Bruce Greenwood Roderick Usher (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House)
- Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher
- Carla Gugino as Verna (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor)
- Carl Lumbly as police investigator C. Auguste Dupin (Doctor Sleep)
- Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher (Hush, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club)
- T’Nia Miller as Victoria LaFourcade (The Haunting of Bly Manor)
- Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass)
- Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye (Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass)
- Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher (The Midnight Club)
- Katie Parker as Annabel Lee (The Haunting of Hill House)
- Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold (Hush, Midnight Mass)
- Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Doctor Sleep)
- Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym
- Kyleigh Curran as Lenore Usher (Doctor Sleep)
- Paola Nuñez as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz
- Matt Biedel as William “Bill-T” Wilson (Midnight Mass)
- Crystal Balint as Morelle Usher
- Ruth Codd as Juno Usher (The Midnight Club)
- Aya Furukawa as Tina (The Midnight Club)
- Igby Rigney as Toby (The Midnight Club)
- Daniel Jun as Julius
- Robert Longstreet as Longfellow (The Haunting of Hill House)
- Annabeth Gish as Eliza (Midnight Mas)
- Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal
Does The Fall of the House of Usher have a trailer?
As of right now, there is no trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher. We’ll be sure to update you here as soon as one is released.