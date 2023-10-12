Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher launched on Netflix today, so is that the end of the story, or will there be a Season 2 of the series?

The Fall of the House of Usher takes the titular Edgar Allan Poe tale and brings it bang-up-to-date, setting the story in modern times, and making the Usher family owners of a corrupt pharmaceutical company.

Usher isn’t the only Poe story featured in the series either, as there are episodes and storylines based on the likes of The Black Cat, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, and The Masque of the Red Death.

So have Flanagan and his team of writers exhausted the works of Poe? Or might this be the start of an ongoing narrative? Read on to find out. Though beware of USHER SPOILERS AHEAD…

Will there be a Fall of the House of Usher Season 2?

It’s very unlikely that there will be a Season 2 of The Fall of the House of Usher, with the story ending and Mike Flanagan moving on.

The series tells a very self-contained tale that focuses on the rise of Roderick Usher, and how that connects to the death of his many children over the show’s eight episodes.

That story comes to a conclusive end, and with pretty much every character dead by the climax, there isn’t anywhere for the narrative to go following the finale.

Plus, creator/showrunner/writer-director Mike Flanagan has ended his working relationship with Netflix, and the streamer is unlikely to proceed with any follow-up without him.

What is Mike Flanagan doing next?

Mike Flanagan has multiple irons in the fire now The Fall of the House of Usher is out, with most of them within the horror genre.

Through his production company Intrepid Pictures, Flanagan has acquired the rights to Stephen King’s ‘Dark Tower’ series, with plans to turn the books into a TV show.

In 2021, it was announced that he’d be adapting the Christopher Pike novel The Season of Passage for Universal Pictures, though there’s been no word on a start-date for that project since.

In 2022, the writer-director signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, which brought an end to his time with Netflix.

While May 2023 saw another announcement: Flanagan is adapting Stephen King novella The Life of Chuck, with Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill set to star. That seems the most likely project to roll before cameras next. Though the recent Hollywood strikes have doubtless delayed production.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming on Netflix, while for more on the series, check out the below links:

