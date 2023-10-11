The Fall of the House of Usher cast: All actors and characters

Ahead of the premiere of Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher, here’s your guide to the show’s cast and characters.

Mike Flanagan is known as a Netflix‘s mastermind of emotional horror television shows as he’s created three of the most gut wrenching and heart-stopping mini series on the platform.

Starting in 2018, Flanagan has been behind fan-favorite series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. And now his newest show — The Fall of the House of Usher — is set to premiere soon.

But, before you dive into Flanagan’s new bag of horror tricks, here’s your guide to all the actors and characters you need to know in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Contents

The Fall of the House of Usher cast and characters:

The synopsis for The Fall of the House of Usher reads: “The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company faces his questionable past when his children start dying in mysterious and brutal ways.”

Roderick Usher: Bruce Greenwood

Bruce Greenwood plays Roderick Usher, Madeline’s twin brother and the CEO of a profitable pharmaceutical whose children start dying in mysterious and horrible ways.

Greenwood is a decorated film actor as he’s appeared in works such as I, Robot, Star Trek, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He also appeared in the Flanagan film Gerald’s Game.

Madeline Usher: Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell plays Madeline Usher, Roderick’s twin sister and the brains behind their vast fortune empire.

McDonnell is best known for her roles as President Laura Roslin on Battlestar Galactica and Captain Sharon Raydor on The Closer and Major Crimes.

C. Auguste Dupin: Carl Lumbly

Carl Lumbly plays C. Auguste Dupin, a police investigator who has spent most of his career investigating the Ushers’ crimes.

Lumbly is best known for his roles as Miles Hawkins in M.A.N.T.I.S. and has appeared in the MCU as Isaiah Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, a role he’ll reprise in the upcoming Captain America film.

Tamerlane Usher: Samantha Sloyan

Samantha Sloyan plays Tamerlane Usher, Roderick’s eldest daughter who runs a fitness empire while harboring a dark secret.

Sloyan is a staple in Flanagan’s work as she’s appeared in The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

Victorine LaFourcade: T’Nia Miller

T’Nia Miller plays Victorine LaFourcade, the eldest of Roderick’s illegitimate children who is working on a heart monitoring device.

Miller is also one of Flanagan’s players as she’s appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but she can be seen in other works like Sex Education and The Diplomat.

Napoleon “Leo” Usher: Rahul Kohli

Rahul Kohli plays Napoleon “Leo” Usher, one of Roderick’s illegitimate children and a famous video game developer.

Kohli has appeared in Flanagan’s other series The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, but he’s best known for his role as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in iZombie.

Camille L’Espanaye: Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel plays Camille L’Espanaye, one of Roderick’s illegitimate children and the sharp-tongued public relations head of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

Siegel has been married to Flanagan since 2016 and has appeared in numerous of his projects such as Hush, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Prospero “Perry” Usher: Sauriyan Sapkota

Sauriyan Sapkota plays Prospero “Perry” Usher, the youngest of Roderick’s illegitimate children and a known party boy.

Sapkota is an upcoming actor whose only other credit is playing the character Luke in Flanagan’s horror series The Midnight Club.

Frederick Usher: Henry Thomas

Henry Thomas plays Frederick Usher, Roderick’s eldest son who is being groomed to take over the family business.

Thomas is best known for his role as Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and has appeared in other Flanagan works such as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club.

Arthur Pym: Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill plays Arthur Pym, the Ushers’ personal lawyer and fixer who works in the shadows to cover up the family’s various crimes.

Hamill is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise and voicing The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Verna: Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino plays Verna, a mysterious figure who seems to be behind the violent and bloody downfall of the Usher house.

Gugino is best known for her role as Ingrid Cortez in the Spy Kids franchise, but is also a known Flanagan player as she’s appeared in Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

