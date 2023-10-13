Mike Flanagan is the mastermind behind new Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, and he’s included a fun Easter egg concerning one of his previous projects in the show.

The Fall of the House of Usher launched on Netflix yesterday, and in the Dexerto review of the series, we said: “The Fall of the House of Usher is a minor miracle. The show takes old stories and gives them a smartly satirical modern spin. Plays out over five decades, but effortlessly segues between generations through clever cuts and transitions. And features a huge ensemble, yet – a couple of characters aside – gives pretty much everyone a satisfying arc.”

Being based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe, the series is filled with details from the writer’s poems and short stories, the best of which we have listed here. There’s also a cheeky throwback to something Donald Trump once said, which we explain here.

But Flanagan also references his own work, via a scene in Episode 6…

There’s a fun Mike Flanagan Easter egg in The Fall of the House of Usher

The episode in question is titled ‘Goldbug,’ and focuses on Tamerlane Usher’s efforts to get a new lifestyle brand off the ground. But in a sub-plot, Morella Usher is in hospital, recovering from the injuries she sustained in Episode 2.

While trying to relieve the boredom, she looks at her TV screen and scrolls through movies and shows on Netflix, including Gareth Evans’ period shocker Apostle and Stephen King’s adaptation of Gerald’s Game.

That movie starred Fall of the House of Usher leads Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. While it was co-written and directed by none other than… Mike Flanagan!

What is Gerald’s Game about?

Gerald’s Game is about a couple who aren’t getting along, so try to reconnect via a weekend at a cabin in the woods. But when a sex game goes wrong, that husband is dead on the floor from a heart attack. While his wife is handcuffed to the bed.

Trapped there for days – without water or food – her situation is grave. And that’s before a wolf takes interest in her predicament.

Gerald’s Game was the first film Mike Flanagan made for Netflix, and with Fall of the House of Usher being his last project for the streamer before moving to Amazon, the reference nicely brings things full circle.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming on Netflix, while for more on the series, check out the below links:

