Mike Flanagan’s new miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher drops on Netflix in October, so is the horror show based on a book?

Mike Flanagan has become to go-to guy for horror at Netflix. The prolific writer-director made Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game for the streamer in 2017, before setting to work making multiple miniseries.

The Haunting of Hill House arrived in 2018, followed by The Haunting of Bly Manner in 2019. Midnight Mass was next in 2021, while The Midnight Club dropped in 2022.

Next up is The Fall of the House of Usher, which arrives on October 12, 2023. But is Flanagan’s forthcoming series based on a book?

Is The Fall of the House of Usher based on a book?

Yes, The Fall of the House of Usher is based on a book. The show is a loose adaptation of the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe. While the series also features elements from other works by the legendary author.

Here’s the official synopsis for the book, as per the Penguin edition: “The Fall of the House of Usher is a slow-burning Gothic horror, describing the final hours of a family tormented by tragedy and the legacy of the past.”

And here’s the series’ synopsis: “The horror drama follows Roderick Usher, the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, who must face his shady past when each of his children begin to die in mysterious and brutal ways.”

The book of short stories was written in 1839, while the TV adaptation takes place in what looks to be the present day, as well as flashbacks to the Usher family’s past.

House of Usher cast: Who’s in it?

Mike Flanagan has a stable of actors that he uses for his horror shows, and The Fall of the House of Usher is no different. The following are the main players:

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher

Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher

Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher

Carl Lumbly as C. Augustine Dupin

Carla Gugino as Verna

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher

Katie Siegal as Camille L’Espanaye

Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher

T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade

Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold

Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym

Zach Gilford as Young Roderick Usher

Willa Fitzgerald as Young Madeline Usher

Malcolm Goodwin as Young C. Auguste Dupin

Katie Parker as Annabel Lee

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher

All eight episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher hit Netflix on October 12, 2023.

