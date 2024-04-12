TV & Movies

The Fall Guy: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Trudie Graham
Ryan Gosling as Colt in The Fall Guy.Universal Pictures

Here’s everything we know about The Fall Guy release date and cast. And the best part is, we didn’t even have to jump out of a plane to find out.

The Fall Guy‘s quirky concept and saturated visuals make for a brilliant summer cinema trip, and the new movie has a cast so hot you could boil an egg on it.

The Fall Guy’s Rotten Tomatoes score is impressive off the bat, but you’ll want to check it out for yourself.

The action-comedy is a hot ticket for 2024, so let’s do a Ryan Gosling swan dive into the epic romance movie‘s details.

Contents:

When is The Fall Guy release date?

The Fall Guy release date is May 3, 2024, in the US and Canada.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder in The Fall Guy.Universal Pictures
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays a wild movie star.

It arrives a day earlier in the UK, on May 2.

The release is staggered, meaning some countries will get it later. Australia, for example, will be waiting until May 24 — sorry, mates.

It’s not a day-and-date release, which means you won’t find it on any streaming services just yet. But, it’s a sizable production with two big names in the leading roles, so you’ll have no problem finding a screening.

Who’s in The Fall Guy cast?

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt lead The Fall Guy cast.

Emily Blunt as Jody and Ryan Gosling as Colt sit in a car together in The Fall Guy.CBS
Gosling and Blunt play exes in the movie.

Gosling is the titular ‘fall guy’, and Blunt stars as a director he’s trying to impress. The cast is rounded out by actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, and Teresa Palmer.

The Fall Guy cast list:

  • Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers
  • Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder
  • Winston Duke as Dan Tucker
  • Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer
  • Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan
  • Teresa Palmer
  • Lee Majors as an actor
  • Zara Michales as Venti
  • David Collins as Ray
  • Adam Dunn as Nigel

What’s The Fall Guy plot?

The Fall Guy’s plot follows a washed-up stuntman tasked with locating the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s new movie.

Ryan Gosling as Colt and Emily Blunt as Jody in The Fall Guy.Universal Pictures
The Fall Guy is a genre-mashup of action, comedy, and romance.

Colt (Gosling) is down and out but sees hope when he works with ex-girlfriend Jody (Blunt) on her new blockbuster.

Things go awry when the film’s problematic star (Tom Ryder, played by the next James Bond… maybe) takes off. Determined to win Jody back, Colt sets off to retrieve him and runs into very real danger.

This is a romance film along with the action and comedy elements, so expect a love story thrown in with the explosions and laughs.

It’s a remake of the 1981 TV series of the same name. Lee Majors (who has a cameo in the remake) played Colt in it. A vehicle popular with fans, the 1981 GMC K-2500 Wideside, can be seen in the 2024 movie, too.

Is there a The Fall Guy trailer?

A full official The Fall Guy trailer was released by Universal Pictures on November 2, 2023. And there have been more since.

A second full trailer was shared on March 20, giving more insight into Colt and showing off David Leitch’s (John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train) dynamic direction.

We were also introduced to Taylor-Johnson’s Tom Ryder, who mysteriously goes missing from the set of Jody Moreno’s mid-production film.

Lots of hands are thrown but Colt has a good excuse: “I had no choice. I had to do some Jason Bourne sh*t!”

That’s all we know about The Fall Guy release date for now. If you want more colorful stories to get immersed in this summer, check out our Fallout review. Or, look to future blockbuster seasons with Dune 3, Captain America 4, and James Gunn’s Superman. Or you can check out the best new movies streaming for something more immediate.

