Ryan Gosling’s new movie performance is “better than Barbie”

First reviews for Ryan Gosling’s new movie Fall Guy prove that his comedic ways are far from over following Barbie.

Ryan Gosling is the star on everyone’s minds right now. After his memorable performance of a Ken doll discovering the patriarchy in Barbie, he reignited his showmanship at the Oscars on Sunday night with a fiery performance of ‘I’m Just Ken.’

His next movie is a similarly big-scale comedy. Starring him and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy (based on the ’80s TV show) sees Gosling as a successful stunt performer entangled in a real-life action movie scenario. This, plus his ongoing relationship with a movie director (played by Blunt), sets up plenty of opportunity for Gosling to return to his comedic roots.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, the first reviews coming in from the movie’s premiere at SXSW are overwhelmingly positive, with most pointing out Gosling in particular. Some are even saying that his new performance tops that of Ken.

Article continues after ad

Fall Guy gets incredible first reviews

Early reviews for Ryan Gosling’s new movie, Fall Guy, are incredibly positive, with many praising Ryan Gosling’s comedic performance.

“THE FALL GUY is one of the best action comedies in years,” said one review on X. “If TROPIC THUNDER, LETHAL WEAPON, & FLETCH had a baby this is it. Pure entertainment. Somehow Ryan Gosling is even better in this than BARBIE. Sorry, not sorry.”

Article continues after ad

“I love THE FALL GUY,” said another. “I love it. I can’t stop thinking about it. One of the most charming movies I’ve seen in years.”

Another wrote: “THE FALL GUY is like a stuntman sunset boulevard that nails its juggling of tributing stunt artists, a cute and refreshing rom-com, and delivering a well crafted action flick with ambitious set-pieces. Ryan Gosling comic game still undefeated af.”

“THE FALL GUY: The kind of phenomenally entertaining movie that you leave excited to see again,” said a fourth. “Gosling and Blunt have SO much charm and, of course, the stunt work rocks through. Just as fun as you want it to be and then some.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Fall Guy is currently at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and will be released on May 3, 2024. Be sure to check out the new movies to stream this month in the meantime.