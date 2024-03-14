Ryan Gosling’s “movie of the year” gets impressive Rotten Tomatoes score

Ryan Gosling’s “movie of the year” is almost here, debuting with an incredible Rotten Tomatoes score two months before its release.

He might just be Ken, but Ryan Gosling is so much more than that. Movie lovers reveled in his time spent as fantastic plastic in 2023 blockbuster Barbie, resulting in an epic live performance at the Oscars.

However, it’s safe to say that Gosling isn’t exactly a one-trick pony, with appearances in The Gray Man and an upcoming Ocean’s spinoff proving that he really can turn his hand to anything.

Ryan’s latest film has already been dubbed the “movie of the year,” arriving with an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score two months before it’s even released.

Article continues after ad

Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy gets amazing Rotten Tomatoes score

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 91%.

Joining Barbenheimer together in the most unexpected way, the film’s synopsis reads: “After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

Article continues after ad

Early reviews of The Fall Guy have been so positive that it’s already being dubbed as the “movie of the year.”

Article continues after ad

“The Fall Guy has big ‘the movies are back’ vibes. Huge. Runs way out of gas in the second half but honestly who gives a s**t. this is what it’s all about: not a superhero in sight, just chemistry & car crashes & Ryan Gosling wearing a jacket. Let’s make it a hit & never look back,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed: “THE FALL GUY proudly wears its heart on its sleeve as a tribute to old-school stunt action filmmaking. Dynamite thrills & lots of goofy laughs. Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s comedy & on-screen chemistry sizzles. A compelling case for why there should be an Oscar for stunts.”

Article continues after ad

“From my Ken era straight to my Colt Seavers era,” a third weighed in. Gosling’s performance in the movie has also been slated as “better than Barbie.”

Article continues after ad

The Fall Guy hits cinemas on May 3, 2024. In the meantime, catch more great movies to stream this month here.