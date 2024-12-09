Red One sets surprise streaming date, and it’s soon

Red One is a Christmas action movie that combines the star power of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, and in spite of the fact that it’s still playing to packed audiences in cinemas, the film is hitting streaming sooner than expected.

Red One is a festive flick about Santa (J.K. Simmons) being kidnapped, and his head of security (Johnson) teaming up with a bounty hunter (Evans) to find the big guy and save Christmas.

Article continues after ad

The film was plagued by production issues, including rumors of The Rock being “chronically late” to set, while the budget spiraled to a reported $250 million, making it more expensive than Deadpool & Wolverine.

But in spite of those troubles, Red One has been a modest hit in cinemas, and is now about to release on streaming.

When is Red One streaming on Prime Video?

Red One drops on Amazon’s streaming platform on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Amazon MGM

That’s a surprise, as the movie is currently sitting in fourth place on the US box office charts, meaning there’s more money to be made theatrically.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Red One has grossed $164 million worldwide thus far, as the film endeavours to claw back some of that whopping price-tag.

And while reviews were pretty negative, with Red One sitting at 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, word-of-mouth has clearly been solid, as the movie has loitered near the top of the movie charts for the last month. Even if its numbers have recently been dwarfed by the likes of Wicked and Moana 2.

Here’s what we wrote in Dexerto’s two-star Red One review: “Despite a star-studded cast, high production values, and fleeting moments of charm, it’s entirely forgettable. If you do go to see it at the theater with your little’uns this year, just be warned: you’re in for a very, Meh-ry Christmas.”

Article continues after ad

Red One hits Prime Video on Thursday, when you’ll be able to choose between watching it in a theater or at home. Alternatively, here’s a list of new movies in cinemas this month, as well as new movies coming to streaming.