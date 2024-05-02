Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new movie goes all-out on action, but does The Fall Guy have a post-credits scene?

Taking on the story from the 1980s TV show of the same name, David Leitch’s new movie The Fall Guy is set to be the biggest blockbuster around this May.

Stuntman Colt (Ryan Gosling) suffers a life-threatening trauma, which also ruins his relationship with camera operator Jody (Emily Blunt). When Jody sits in the director’s chair on her first movie, Colt is the only stunt guy available to help, uncovering something much seedier going on.

After fans enjoy the two hours of jam-packed action, is there a post-credits scene in The Fall Guy? Warning — spoilers ahead.

Is there a post-credits scene in The Fall Guy?

Yes — there is both a mid and post-credits scene in The Fall Guy.

After retrieving the tape of Tom’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) murder confession in the movie’s final scene, Colt and Jody head off into the sunset thanks to their rekindled relationship. As the credits roll, viewers see the behind-the-scenes footage of how all the stunts in The Fall Guy were filmed, featuring the stunt guys that stood in for Gosling’s fictional one.

One of these stunts — the car roll on the beach — broke a world record, completing eight and a half rotations. The real stunt crew can be seen cheering after the driver emerges from the wreckage unscathed.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

The Fall Guy’s post-credits scene shows Gail and Tom being arrested by some familiar faces.

In the post-credits scenes, the action heads back to the fake film within a film, on the set of Jody’s epic sci-fi love story, Metal Storm. After trying to escape with Tom’s taped confession, the helicopter carrying Tom and frazzled producer Gail (Hannah Waddingham) is brought to the ground. Colt is long gone, having jumped off of the flying craft and onto a waiting crash mat, but the police are now on the ground waiting for the pair in a giant crater.

As Gail and Tom emerge from the helicopter, the police arresting them are revealed to be the original duo from The Fall Guy TV show, Lee Majors and Heather Thomas (having played Colt and Jody). The pair watch on as other officers cart Gail and Tom away to face their fate.

