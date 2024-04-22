We’ve got all the streaming and TV release information for the next episodes of The Equalizer Season 4 below.

If you’re following The Equalizer Season 4 in the US, you have several options to keep up with one of 2024’s best TV series.

Whether you’re still watching on traditional cable or prefer streaming services, here are the dates and how to watch the fourth season.

The full release schedule is listed, so you know when to mark your calendars.

When is The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 7 out?

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 7 is out on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 8 PM ET.

The fourth season of The Equalizer came back on February 18, 2024, after being pushed back from late 2023 due to the Hollywood Strikes at the time.

The Equalizer Season 4 release schedule

New episodes of The Equalizer release on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET until the Season 4 finale airs.

The Equalizer Season 4 release schedule:

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 1: ‘ Truth for a Truth’ — February 18, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 2: ‘Full Throttle’ — February 25, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 3: ‘Blind Justice’ — March 03, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 4: ‘All Bets Are Off’ — March 17, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 5: ‘The Whistleblower’ — March 31, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 6: ‘DOA’ — April 21, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 7: ‘Legendary’ — April 28, 2024, at 8 PM ET

The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 8: ‘Condemned’ — May 5, 2024, at 8 PM ET

Paramount The Equalizer can be watched on network TV or streamed.

How to watch The Equalizer Season 4

You can watch new episodes of The Equalizer Season 4 on CBS or Paramount+ on Sundays at 8 PM ET.

If you’ve got Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the episodes become available to stream live simultaneously as they air on CBS.

Essential Tier Paramount+ subscribers can watch the episodes the day after.

These are the subscription prices, according to Paramount+’s official website.

Paramount+ Essential : $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year

: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year Paramount+ with SHOWTIME: $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year

You can also watch episodes live with the CBS app or connect to your TV provider online.

In the UK, Sky TV has the distribution rights for Season 4.

