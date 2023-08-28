When is The Equalizer coming back on?

The Equalizer fans are dying to see Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall again – so, when is the series coming back on, and does Season 4 have a release date?

Before Denzel Washington started offing goons with a nail gun, barbed wire, and anything he could get his hands on, The Equalizer began as a hit CBS series in the 1980s. It was still Robert McCall, but he was played by Edward Woodward.

The formula is essentially the same: he’s a retired intelligence agent who takes on criminals, corrupt politicians, police officers – if you hurt someone who doesn’t deserve it, he’ll be on your tail.

In the newest TV reboot, we have Latifah’s Robyn McCall, a divorced single mom and guardian angel who fights off the scum of New York City. The third season came to an end this year, so when is The Equalizer Season 4 coming to our screens?

When does The Equalizer come back on?

The Equalizer Season 4 was due for release in late 2023, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

It’s a similar story to Yellowstone, though not quite as dramatic behind the scenes: no work can be carried out on scripts, nor can any production take place while the actors and screenwriters are on strike.

It was originally part of CBS’ fall lineup for later this year, but while it’s definitely been renewed for a fourth season, don’t expect to see it until January 2024 at the earliest. We’ll keep this space updated with any announcements of a specific date.

How to watch The Equalizer

All three seasons of The Equalizer Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Paramount+.

