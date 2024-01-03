Fans demand John Wick vs The Equalizer movie

With The Equalizer 3 topping Netflix’s chart, fans are asking for the action movie face-off to beat them all: John Wick vs Robert McCall.

The Equalizer movies have the recipe for must-watch success: an Oscar-winning actor pummelling bad guys in cold, calculated, brutal fashion, whether it’s shoving a corkscrew through a man’s mouth, basically crucifying a man with a nail gun, or pressing a mafioso’s nerve so hard it nearly makes him poo his pants.

Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall is like a superhuman mix of Taken’s Bryan Mills and Steven Segal; there’s no foe he can’t beat, no henchman too strong, no group too large. He assumes total control of every situation he’s in with nothing more than a watch and his own two eyes, exacting brutal justice and punishment in precise bursts of violence.

His third and final entry has just hit number one on Netflix’s top 10 movies, but another modern-day movie hitman is climbing his way through the chart – and fans want them to fight.

Give the people what they want: a John Wick vs The Equalizer movie

John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, is an assassin with a conscience. He doesn’t kill out of bloodlust, he murders people clinically and quickly for two reasons: money (in his old life, that is) and revenge. In Chapter 4, he was pursued by the High Table across the world – and no matter how many times he got hit, he kept moving forward.

McCall and Wick are two of the toughest heroes of the past 10 years – so, who would win? Well, that would be one helluva movie, wouldn’t it?

“So we getting a John Wick versus Equalizer movie in 2024 or what? That’s the only thing I care about this year,” one user wrote. “Bro, just give me a John Wick/Equalizer/Nobody crossover Avengers-type movie. I’ll give you all the erections in return,” another posted.

“I was thinking of a huge bomb… let’s Ask John Wick to kill the Equalizer in a movie… how about that?Crazy but WOW,” a third wrote. “The Equalizer & John Wick need to be in the same universe. That’ll be a tuff collab,” a fourth tweeted.

In an interview with CBR, director Antoine Fuqua was asked how he’d envisage a crossover with the the two killers. “That’s an interesting question. I think it would be a lot of fun with John Wick. They are very different. If McCall needs some weapons or some guns, I would let John do that. When it comes to up-close brutality, let McCall handle that. They are very different,” he said.

So, could it ever actually happen? The honest answer: it’s unlikely, given John Wick movies are distributed by Lionsgate and The Equalizer comes from Sony. There’s also the small matter of Washington parting ways with his character in the threequel.

However, in a Reddit AMA, Reeves responded to a fan who asked how he’d feel about a crossover. “Ha…no…that would be crazy. Crazy good!” he wrote.

The Equalizer 3 is streaming on Netflix now.