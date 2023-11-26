The Color Purple: Release date, cast, plot, & more

The Color Purple has been a hit novel, movie, musical, and now a movie-musical. Here’s everything we know about the flick so far.

1982’s The Color Purple, written by Alice Walker, is considered by many to be one of the literary greats of our time. So much so that in 1985 it was adapted into an Oscar-nominated motion picture, then a Tony-winning musical in 2005 – and now that musical is heading back to the screen.

This year’s Color Purple is looking to be a big blockbuster for the holiday season, but there doesn’t seem to have been a major amount of promotion for it.

So if you’re curious about what’s happening with the movie, then read on and we’ll explain all…

The Color Purple release date: When is the movie coming out?

The Color Purple has its eyes on the Holiday season, as it will be released on December 25, 2023.

It’s set to be competing with the likes of The Boys in the Boat and Ferrari, along with The Iron Claw and the Aquaman sequel.

The Color Purple cast: Who is working on the film?

Like its previous movie, this Color Purple will be featuring a star-studded cast of all-singing and all-dancing performers. This includes:

Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris-Johnson

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie

Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Danielle Brooks as Sofia

Colman Domingo as Albert “Mister” Johnson

Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson

H.E.R. as Squeak/Mary Agnes

Ciara as Nettie Harris

Halle Bailey as Young Nettie

Aunjanue Ellis as Mama

Jon Batiste as Grady

Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol’ Mister Johnson

David Alan Grier as Rev. Samuel Avery

Deon Cole as Alfonso

Tamela J. Mann as First Lady

Stephen Hill as Henry “Buster” Broadnax

Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie

Reportedly, Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 film, was heavily involved in the casting process as she stated on Oprah Daily that she wanted to find “…a cast that could live up to the musical.”

Blitz Bazawule, known for The Burial of Kojo, will be sitting in the director’s chair. Meanwhile, Stephen Spielberg, who directed the original, will be involved this time around as a producer, along with Scott Sanders (the producer of the musical), Quincy Jones, and Oprah Winfrey.

The film’s score will be composed by Kris Bowers, best known for his work on Green Book and King Richard.

The Color Purple trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for The Color Purple, which you can watch below:

The Color Purple plot: What happens in the movie?

The official synopsis reads, “A musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.”

The story of the book and its subsequent adaptations is that of Celie Harris, who for decades suffers abuse at the hands of her father and later her husband, but is given respite by the women surrounding her, particularly her sister Nettie, and showgirl Shug Avery, who also happens to be her husband’s mistress.

The story is emotional and sometimes painful to experience, but the music offers beautiful inspiration for taking control of your own life.

