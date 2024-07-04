The Chosen creator wants to make TV series about “the greatest moment in history”

The Chosen only has three seasons left, but Dallas Jenkins already has plans to make another TV series about “the greatest moment in history.”

The Chosen Season 5 is currently in production, set to take place during Holy Week. That means we’ll almost definitely see Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the cleansing of the temple, and the Last Supper.

We already know how Season 6 and Season 7 will go down: the former will follow Jesus’ crucifixion and unfold over a single day, while the final season will chronicle his resurrection.

While Jenkins has also been working on The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the movie he was “born to make”, he’s also looking ahead to the future of The Chosen.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, he revealed the seventh season will include some moments from the Book of Acts, the fifth book of the New Testament that delves into the founding of the Christian church.

“We’re not going to go very far in the book of Acts at the end of Season 7,” he explained, as per CrossWalk.

“But I would absolutely love – and I’m hopeful – that I can continue telling the story of the birth of the church and the greatest moment in history. So right now, I’m just focused on Season 5.”

Jenkins has already mentioned the possibility of an Acts series, as well as a movie centered on Ruth and Boaz and an animated show aimed at children.

“We’re talking about a lot of Old Testament shows and spinoffs; we’ve already laid some Easter eggs for them — no pun intended,” he also teased in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think the Old Testament is any trickier to do than The Crown or Rome or Vikings. We think we’re close to another tipping point.”

In the meantime, make sure you know how to watch The Chosen Season 4, and you can also find other TV shows streaming this month.