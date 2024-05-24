The Chosen creator already “crying” over emotional Season 6 scripts

The Chosen Season 5 is currently in production — but work on Season 6 is already underway, with Dallas Jenkins crying after reading the script for the first episode.

Tensions around Jesus’ ministry increased in The Chosen Season 4, with the story barreling towards the event everyone’s dreading: the Passion, with Jesus set to be crucified (and resurrected) in the coming seasons.

While Season 5 will explore Holy Week (so you can expect to see Jesus’ Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem, the cleansing of the temple, and the Last Supper with his apostles), the sixth season will take place over one grueling day.

In an update to fans, Jenkins said filming on Season 5 has been going “Great so far… really intense and amazing” — and he’s already hard at work on writing Season 6.

Article continues after ad

Lionsgate

“I’m working on the scripts for The Chosen Season 6. I just read through the first draft of the first episode… I was crying, even though I was part of coming up with it, it was pretty darn cool,” he said.

Article continues after ad

There’ll be seven seasons, with the final season chronicling Jesus’ resurrection. It’s been plotted out for some time, with Jenkins earlier explaining to Deadline: “We knew how this would end.

“We’re thinking the seventh season now. I just finished writing Season 5 because we know where the story goes and allows us the freedom to play within those boundaries. So yeah, we do have this plotted out, just not all of the scripts are written just yet.”

Article continues after ad

The Chosen Season 5 has just over 40 days of filming remaining, and it’s unclear exactly when it’ll be released. There was only a year’s gap between the third and fourth seasons, so a 2025 release date seems most likely.

In the meantime, you can find out how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, where to pre-order Season 4 on Blu-ray and DVD, and read our breakdown of the show’s cast and filming locations.