The Chosen fans say this would be “perfect prequel” after final season

With The Chosen Season 5 in production, fans are already looking beyond the inevitable end of the series – and they have the perfect story for a prequel.

As fans work through Season 4 (not without a few criticisms), Dallas Jenkins is hard at work on Season 5, set to chronicle the events of Holy Week before Jesus’ crucifixion in the penultimate chapter.

The show’s creator has been open about its trajectory: Season 6 will take place over the course of one grueling day, with the final season revolving around the resurrection.

Jenkins has already revealed he’s working on three spinoffs: one based on the Book of Acts, which would take place after The Chosen, as well as a Ruth and Boaz movie and an animated series for kids set in the show’s world.

However, there’s one story fans are particularly keen to see in a TV series of its own: the rise (and fall) of David, the second king of Israel and a key figure in Christianity and Judaism.

For those unaware, this is the same David who fought Goliath – but there’s far more to his story in the Bible, full of violence and politicking à la Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

“I’d love to see that kind of epic-scale content about the House of David, without the more… salacious elements of delivery that Game of Thrones and many similar series relied on,” one user commented on The Chosen’s subreddit.

“The rise and fall of the House of David would be an excellent choice, in my opinion,” another argued, writing: “There is plenty of material, it is a natural ‘prequel’ to The Chosen, and has already been invoked in the series in all the flashbacks.”

“Seriously, a show about David would be pretty cool,” a third wrote, with a fourth adding: “David. Tons of material to work with.”

Here’s the thing: Amazon is already developing a series called House of David, and while Jenkins isn’t directly involved, he’s a shareholder in its producing company, The Wonder Years.

While it’s a long way from release, it’s said to “follow the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. A prophet prepares to overthrow him – anointing the outcast shepherd boy David as a second king.

“As Saul’s fury grows, David navigates love, violence and politics in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. Two kings. One Kingdom. The outcome is war.”

In the meantime, check out our breakdowns of The Chosen cast and filming locations, as well as new TV shows streaming this month.