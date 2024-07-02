The Chosen creator reveals trailer for movie he was “born to make”

The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins has just revealed a trailer for his new movie – but it has nothing to do with series.

That’s not to say the world of The Chosen isn’t expanding. With Season 5 in production and Jenkins already hard at work on the closing seasons (set to chronicle the crucifixion and resurrection), the franchise won’t stop with Jesus’ ascension.

According to the showrunner, fans should look forward to a sequel series adapting the Book of Acts, a movie about Ruth and Boaz, and an animated series aimed at children (though it’s unclear exactly what story that will follow).

Jenkins isn’t just working on The Chosen, though. Later this year, he’ll release The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new holiday movie and his first film outside of the franchise since 2017’s The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

As per the official synopsis, it’ll “center on the Herdmans – absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world.

“But this Christmas, they’re taking over their local church Pageant – and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas.”

It stars Judy Greer and Pete Holmes alongside The Chosen’s Elizabeth Tabish (who plays Mary Magdalene in the TV series) and Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham.

Speaking to Deseret News, Jenkins said he was “born to make” the film, an adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s 1971 bestselling novel.

“If I could only make one more movie for the rest of my life, this is it… it’s similar to what The Chosen is trying to do actually. It’s trying to take the story of Christmas and story of Jesus and taking down from stained glass windows and pretty paintings… and revealing what it actually is.”

