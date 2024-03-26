The Chosen creator just confirmed huge detail about Season 6

The Chosen Season 5 is ready to start filming — but in a new interview, Dallas Jenkins has confirmed a major detail about Season 6.

The Chosen follows the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, based on the Gospels. There’s no point avoiding one of the biggest questions viewers (Christian, atheist, or otherwise) will have: when will Jesus’ crucifixion take place?

After all, it’s arguably the event from the Bible that even the most staunchly unreligious people are aware of. Well, Season 5 will explore the events of Holy Week — and Season 6 will solely chronicle the final day of the Passion.

In an interview with Variety, Jenkins said: “The response to Season 4 has been overwhelming so far, which provides a nice lift for us as we head into filming. Of course, we’re about to try to portray the most famous week in the history of humans, so the euphoria from the previous season never lasts long. The entire Season 6 will cover one day, so covering one week in Season 5 feels luxurious.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This echoes the creator’s past comments, earlier revealing to Deadline that the crucifixion would unfold in Season 6, with the seventh and final season showing Jesus’ resurrection.

While the crucifixion is inevitable, there has been some division in the fandom over how brutal it will and should be; is it possible to convey Jesus’ suffering without graphic bloodshed à la Mel Gibson’s infamous The Passion of the Christ?

“I would have to assume there will be enough to be heartbreaking but not so much that you couldn’t watch this with children,” one Redditor wrote, while another argued: “I’m skipping the crucifixion scene in this series for sure as the Passion of Christ left me very traumatized! There’s enough things in my life to traumatize me and I want The Chosen series to be my comfort show, and not the other way around.”

Article continues after ad

You can pre-order The Chosen Season 4 on DVD and Blu-ray now.