The Chosen creator reveals how long Season 5 will take to shoot

Production on The Chosen Season 5 is underway, set to chronicle the events of Holy Week — and Dallas Jenkins has revealed how long it’ll take to film.

After the extraordinary success of Season 4 (nearly $30 million at the worldwide box office and higher-than-ever demand for the new episodes on streaming), Jenkins and co. are already hard at work on the fifth season of The Chosen.

It likely won’t be released until sometime in 2025, but in a recent video, Jenkins spoke a bit about the next season’s production schedule and long it’s expected to take.

“In the midst of all the craziness of us trying to get Season 4 to you… we are officially commencing day one of 68 days of filming here in beautiful Utah. The set is behind me, we have done our first rehearsal, and we are about to get going. It is unbelievable,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“I think I lose track of all this. I don’t even know what we’re doing anymore, but I do know the scripts for Season 5 have been completed. The response we’ve been getting from the cast and crew has been so cool, they’ve been saying, ‘This is the best season yet.’

Article continues after ad

“Season 5, as you might know, covers Holy Week. But… man! It takes longer than a week to film it, I can tell you that. We are gearing up for it, I just ask for you prayers and support in all of this, it is pretty crazy.”

Article continues after ad

Many fans expect The Chosen Season 5 to end on a big cliffhanger: Jesus being arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, directly leading into his final day and the crucifixion.

In an earlier livestream, Jenkins said it wouldn’t be released for another year, but teased: “This is when the plot thickens and Lazarus will be hiding at this point because of what’s happened in Season 4. We are covering in Season 5 the most important week in history. Season 6 is the most important day in history.”

You can find out how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming and where to pre-order it on Blu-ray and DVD.

Article continues after ad