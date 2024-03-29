The Chosen fans think they know how Season 5 will end

With The Chosen preparing to kick off production on Season 5, fans are convinced they know how the next season will end.

The Chosen’s trajectory is pre-ordained: the final seasons will revolve around Holy Week and Jesus’ crucifixion, with Season 6 set to take place over the course of one fateful, grueling day.

Season 5 is already confirmed to adapt the events of the Passion, with fans on Reddit speculating that it will end on the cliffhanger of Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane. According to u/AmazingOwl8948, it’s also likely we’ll see Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, his cleansing of the Temple, and the Last Supper.

“Yeah I think Season 5 will either end at the Last Supper or them being in the garden moments from the betrayal. I also think we will get a lot of flashbacks and moments leading up to the betrayal since that is such a crucial moment,” one user replied.

“So I’m guessing then Season 5 ends with Jesus being arrested in Gethsemane and then Season 6 is like an episode of the show 24, where all takes place over the day of the Crucifixion,” another wrote in a separate thread. “That’s going to be gut-wrenching because there’s so many events that happened on the actual day of Good Friday that they can really unpack,” they added.

“Just my thoughts… The Chosen Season 5 will be the triumphal entry to the Garden of Gethsemane. That’s a perfect cliffhanger point for the season ending,” a third speculated.

In the meantime, The Chosen Season 4 is back in cinemas for Easter. You can also pre-order Season 4 on Blu-ray and find out when it’s expected to come to streaming.