The Boys fans think they know why Homelander hasn’t killed Butcher

It’s a tale as old as time, at least in The Boys, when it comes to Butcher and Homelander’s long-standing feud, with fans theorizing why the Supe hasn’t killed him yet.

Heading into The Boys Season 4 and a future fifth, Butcher is still hellbent on taking down Vought and Homelander. The two have an intense rivalry that’s more than just wanting to kick the other down a peg.

After all, Homelander is not only the evil version of Superman but also the man who assaulted Butcher’s wife, which led to their son. There’s no denying that Homelander has more than what it takes to kill Butcher in an instant, so why hasn’t he?

“I think a part of it is he likes the attention. He likes knowing that Butcher would do anything to kill him,” said one fan on a Reddit thread that pondered the question.

Another fan added, “Homelander loves attention, but also is clearly frustrated at having to mask his true persona in order to get that adoration. But Butcher is someone that knows EXACTLY what he is, and unlike Vought employees who are scared shitless, Butcher feels nothing but hatred.

“His every waking moment is filled with hating Homelander and thinking of how to take him out, and I think Homelander LOVES having a #1 fan like that. Someone that’s obsessed with the REAL him.”

These reasonings are more than valid, as Homelander is a narcissist who kills and does what he wants, knowing full well he’ll get away with it.

Butcher and Homelander are each other’s opposites in a few ways but are just perfect to rile each other up in ways that really hurt. One fan on Reddit described their relationship as equal to Batman and the Joker.

“Because he’s cocky. To a lesser degree, a rivalry thing. The Joker won’t kill Batman because he’s too much fun (that’s not just a quote from The Dark Knight, it’s a theme in the comics as well) and Homelander won’t kill Butcher because it’s entertaining to him that a regular human is that capable,” they said.

The Boys Season 4 will surely add a new level of drama, with Butcher’s storyline looking to add some spice to his tactics on how to kill the Supes. But with Season 5 already announced, it’s obvious that Butcher and Homelander’s long-standing feud won’t end just yet.

The Boys Season 4 will be released on June 13, 2024. You can read up on all theories for the season and what will happen with Black Noir.