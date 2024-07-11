The Boys slammed after Hughie gets sexually assaulted again in Episode 7

Fans are calling out The Boys after Hughie was sexually assaulted for the second episode in a row.

The penultimate episode of The Boys Season 4 ends on a wild cliffhanger. Earlier in the episode, Hughie, Annie, and Butcher had failed to catch Shape Shifter, a supe who can assume anyone’s identity in the gnarliest fashion possible.

Shape Shifter takes on Annie’s appearance and replaces her. In doing so, she tricks Hughie by putting on Annie’s old Starlight costume and having sex with him. Though he’s not aware of it yet, it’s the second time this season that Hughie has been sexually assaulted.

Previously, he was assaulted by Tek-Knight and Ashley while undercover and donning the guise of Webweaver. Fans were quick to call out the episode’s hypocritical tone, where Hughie’s assault was played for laughs.

Needless to say, those fans were shocked to see the very next episode do it again. Now they’re calling out the show on social media for its treatment of Hughie and how The Boys continues to ignore the seriousness of Hughie’s multiple assaults.

As one fan pointed out, “Well, spot on to the Redditor who said that Hughie would get over his sexual assault nightmare from the last episode. It’s almost as if it DIDN’T F***ING HAPPEN.”

“Lost his dad, got assaulted by freaky batman and the enemy CEO, had sex with with fake girlfriend, leave him alone ffs” another said.

“So Hughie gets sexually assaulted last episode and now he gets raped in this one,” said one fan. “What the f*** do the writers have against him?

These incidents mark the latest in a pivot The Boys has been going through, as fans note it’s become more like the comics in the worst ways.

With only one episode left this season and a slew of edgy political commentary on the horizon, fans will just have to wait and see if Hughie can find a modicum of justice.

