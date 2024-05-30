The Boys fans “concerned” after Season 5 announcement

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has made comments about the superhero show ending after Season 5, and it has left a lot of fans feeling concerned.

Remember back in 2020 when Kripke said the “rough idea” for the Amazon Prime Video series was to run for “five seasons total”? Well, he may have been right to not set anything in stone.

Before The Boys Season 4 enjoys its gut-busting premiere, the show has been renewed for Season 5. The news raises concerns Kripke might make the same mistake he did with Supernatural.

Supernatural came to a natural end in Season 5, and yet it kept going… for 15 chapters. By the end, a lot of fans were over it, and there’s worry that The Boys will suffer the same fate in light of Kripke’s latest comments.

In a conversation with Inverse, he explained, “I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go.

“Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, ‘You’re right. That’s ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.’ And so I will.”

Kripke hasn’t outright stated that he’s going to continue The Boys well past Season 5, but his comments are pitched as him “walking back” on plans to wrap up the fifth chapter, drawing criticism from the fans.

Taking to Reddit, one said, “I hate this as it means there’s no storyline in mind that will make the show great from start to finish. The Boys will turn into Supernatural.”

The CW Fans are worried The Boys will suffer the same fate as Supernatural

Another agreed, writing: “The first five seasons [of Supernatural] had a complete (and high quality) story to tell with a logical ending. That didn’t stop them from milking it to death.

“To be fair, Supernatural stayed decent throughout its run. Even its low points weren’t terrible. The Boys is already starting to look a bit tired around the edges. It started so well but I do not have high hopes for its future.”

“I was so tired by the end of Supernatural. I stayed on just to finish it. I don’t want that fatigue replicated with The Boys,” added a third. “I totally blame Amazon execs saying that this is a cash cow franchise that they won’t let die.”

A fourth chimed in, “I’d much rather they just went five seasons and broke off into spin-offs that didn’t affect the main cast,” while a fifth said, “I’m concerned that there’s no endgame in sight.”

Not everyone feels so negatively about the quotes, however, especially as Kripke hasn’t explicitly said whether or not the TV show will end after Season 5.

As stated by the OP: “I’d say so long as the story continues to be good, then I have no qualms with more seasons. I love the show which is why I’d hate to see it just be dragged out.”

“This is just an article speculating that they could go more than five seasons,” a second pointed out, while a third added, “I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt and see where they go with it.”

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024.