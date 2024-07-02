The Boys Season 4 may finally unleash one superhero’s true power

Despite being shown to be weak, Starlight could have her full power unleashed in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys Season 4 has showcased the true powers of the new supes, from the super smart and dangerous Sister Sage to the completely unhinged Firecracker.

However, Starlight (also known as Annie January) has been discounted by both The Boys and the Seven as the show has not yet shown off her power range.

But some believe Season 4 will be her time to finally shine. As one fan posted on X, “It’s probably some mass lead up that they’re doing from Annie. A build up of people underestimating her and then something happens.”

Another fan commented, “The way they’ve done everything in their power to ensure we never see Annie as a threat is crazyyyyy.”

Throughout her time in The Boys, Annie’s powers have been seen as a bit of a joke as she never unleashed them fully on anyone no matter their threat level.

In The Boys Season 1, Annie is introduced as a happy-go-lucky supe who wants to join the Seven to bring about some kind of change in the world.

And she does accomplish this goal to a certain extent as she is the first woman to hold a position of power in the organization when Stan Edgar appoints her as the co-leader of the hero collective.

As she progressed through Seasons 2 to 3, Annie’s powers were shown to be a bit muted. She only powered up a bit before turning them off completely. Some viewers believe Season 4 will finally showcase her true hero form.

One fan wrote on the show’s subreddit, “I feel like with her having issues with her powers, they’re building her up to have a massive power up, seeing as the issue seems to be a mental block. I think she may come out of this season more powerful than ever.”

