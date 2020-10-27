The Boys Season 3: Is Starlight the key to taking down Victoria Neuman? - Dexerto

A new fan theory for The Boys Season 3 suggests a legendary showdown between Starlight and Victoria Neuman is on the way.

The Season 2 finale of Amazon’s hit superhero series left viewers with a number of burning questions. How will Homelander get his revenge on Butcher? What will become of the recently-incapacitated Stormfront? Will we ever see Love Sausage again?

But arguably the most important cliffhanger revolves around congresswoman Victoria Neuman’s intentions going forward. The mystery surrounding her is especially important after it was revealed that she was the hidden assassin brutally exploding heads throughout Season 2.

The twist left fans shocked, as Neuman had previously been depicted as a virtuous politician intent on holding Vought and their roster of ‘supers’ accountable for their actions. We certainly didn’t expect her to be a superhero herself.

It’s currently unclear where Neuman’s allegiances lie, with showrunner Eric Kripke calling her the “wild card” of the new season. She could be secretly working with Vought, or have her own agenda entirely.

Either way, it seems unlikely she’s going to use her powers for good, and that could spell danger for Hughie, who just joined Neuman’s campaign headquarters in an attempt to continue the fight against Vought in a law-abiding manner.

Starlight may be the key to stopping Victoria Neuman

A new fan theory shared on Reddit predicts that Hughie will find out about his new ally’s head exploding superpowers, and that she’ll want to silence him. The Boys will reassemble to save him, but ultimately there will be only one person who can stop Neuman in her tracks: Starlight.

The theory points to a small-but-significant comment from The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who told IGN a little more about Neuman’s powers and the way they work.

Though he confirmed that Neuman can “pretty much pop any head that she wants” giving her an “incredible amount” of power, that fatal ability comes with one weakness: She needs to have them in her line of sight for it to work.

Who do we know that can remove an individual’s sight? Starlight, of course. If Kripke’s comments are to be believed, Neuman can’t use her powers if she can’t see her victims. This means Starlight’s blinding light could be the key to defeating her in the future.

Now there’s an epic face-off we’d love to see.

When does The Boys season 3 premiere?

We’ll have to wait and see if this plausible theory happens, as filming for Season 3 of The Boys isn’t expected to start until 2021. In the meantime, you can get up to speed with everything we know about the show’s return right here.