 The Boys Season 3: Is Starlight the key to taking down Victoria Neuman? - Dexerto
The Boys Season 3: Is Starlight the key to taking down Victoria Neuman?

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:11

by Daniel Megarry
Victoria Neuman and Starlight in The Boys
Amazon Studios

A new fan theory for The Boys Season 3 suggests a legendary showdown between Starlight and Victoria Neuman is on the way.

The Season 2 finale of Amazon’s hit superhero series left viewers with a number of burning questions. How will Homelander get his revenge on Butcher? What will become of the recently-incapacitated Stormfront? Will we ever see Love Sausage again?

But arguably the most important cliffhanger revolves around congresswoman Victoria Neuman’s intentions going forward. The mystery surrounding her is especially important after it was revealed that she was the hidden assassin brutally exploding heads throughout Season 2.

Victoria Neuman in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Victoria Neuman was revealed as the head exploder in The Boys Season 2 finale

The twist left fans shocked, as Neuman had previously been depicted as a virtuous politician intent on holding Vought and their roster of ‘supers’ accountable for their actions. We certainly didn’t expect her to be a superhero herself.

It’s currently unclear where Neuman’s allegiances lie, with showrunner Eric Kripke calling her the “wild card” of the new season. She could be secretly working with Vought, or have her own agenda entirely.

Either way, it seems unlikely she’s going to use her powers for good, and that could spell danger for Hughie, who just joined Neuman’s campaign headquarters in an attempt to continue the fight against Vought in a law-abiding manner.

Starlight may be the key to stopping Victoria Neuman

A new fan theory shared on Reddit predicts that Hughie will find out about his new ally’s head exploding superpowers, and that she’ll want to silence him. The Boys will reassemble to save him, but ultimately there will be only one person who can stop Neuman in her tracks: Starlight.

Starlight in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys
Amazon Studios
Starlight’s blinding powers may come in handy if Neuman proves to be an enemy

The theory points to a small-but-significant comment from The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who told IGN a little more about Neuman’s powers and the way they work.

Though he confirmed that Neuman can “pretty much pop any head that she wants” giving her an “incredible amount” of power, that fatal ability comes with one weakness: She needs to have them in her line of sight for it to work.

Who do we know that can remove an individual’s sight? Starlight, of course. If Kripke’s comments are to be believed, Neuman can’t use her powers if she can’t see her victims. This means Starlight’s blinding light could be the key to defeating her in the future.

Now there’s an epic face-off we’d love to see.

When does The Boys season 3 premiere?

Homelander and Starlight in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Production on The Boys Season 3 has been delayed, with filming expected to start in early 2021

We’ll have to wait and see if this plausible theory happens, as filming for Season 3 of The Boys isn’t expected to start until 2021. In the meantime, you can get up to speed with everything we know about the show’s return right here.

Assassin’s Creed live-action series is coming to Netflix

Published: 27/Oct/2020 14:41

by Daniel Megarry
Assassin's Creed Netflix series
Ubisoft

Netflix have just announced that an original live-action Assassin’s Creed series is in development.

The streaming service revealed the exciting news in a tweet on Tuesday October 27. It came accompanied by a brief, mysterious teaser that showed off a new combined logo that will be used to represent the series.

It comes as part of a deal between Netflix and Ubisoft to create several shows based on the video game franchise, according to Variety. This will reportedly include live-action, animated, and anime series in the future.

Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers for the live-action series. There’s no word on casting yet, or whether this will be a retelling or original story, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out more information.

Netflix tease “epic” Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, Peter Friedlander, promised that the brand are “committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling” content based on the franchise, suggesting they’ll do their best to honour the source material.

Fans shared their (mostly positive) thoughts about the announcement, with one tweeting, “After what you guys did with The Witcher you have my attention.”

Others expressed their concerns over the direction the series might take, with one fan writing, “Great but if it isn’t like the game lore or something like the movie we’ve seen we don’t want it just making it clear here.”

Assassin's Creed Netflix logoNetflix promises an “epic” Assassin’s Creed series is on the way

Assassin’s Creed was previously adapted for the big screen in the Michael Fassbender-fronted 2016 movie, which featured an original story that expanded the franchise’s mythology. A sequel was reportedly considered, but that never materialized.

Netflix and Ubisoft have worked together before

This won’t be the first time Ubisoft have partnered with Netflix. A Splinter Cell anime is reportedly in the works, and the streaming service has also aired four seasons of the animated series Rabbids Invasion.

Netflix have found success with their The Witcher adaptation, so we can’t wait to see what they do with Assassin’s Creed.