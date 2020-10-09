The Boys’ actor hints at Black Noir’s possible fate in Season 2 - Dexerto

The actor for Black Noir, one of the most mysterious characters in The Boys, has alluded to the anti-hero’s potential fate following the end of the Amazon Prime series’ successful second season.

If you haven’t watched Season 2: Episode 7 of The Boys and you, one day, intend to, then go ahead and stop reading here. It is impossible to dabble in character speculation without revealing certain character happenings, so be warned: some spoilers lie ahead.

Advertisement

While Black Noir is a notoriously silent character, his actor, Nathan Mitchell, has been more candid in opening up about the potential fate of his stealthy member of The Seven. With fans dying, pun intended, to know what may happen to the anti- or quasi-hero following his exposure to an Almond Joy candy bar, Mitchell has given some faint hints.

As a brief recap, in Episode 7 of the second season, Queen Maeve stops Noir’s relentless attack on Starlight by pulling his mask up (giving fans their first look at his face, even if it’s just a chin) and stuffing his mouth with an Almond Joy. Thereafter, she reveals to Starlight that the spooky sneakster is deathly allergic to tree nuts.

Advertisement

In the scene, Black Noir appears to go into anaphylactic shock and is presumed dead. But, with Season 3 on the horizon, Mitchell was reluctant to specifically confirm that his character had met his demise.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, he explained that, although the allergy is deadly, it was not enough to fully kill off the masked menace:

“You know, having an allergic reaction that severe is pretty dangerous, and it can be fatal. So what I would say is Black Noir is knocked out pretty good. Anaphylaxis is really dangerous, and it pretty much took him up to the edge. When we hear about him in Episode 8, he’s referred to as kind of being like a vegetable. You know, he’s not that far gone, but like, he’s incapacitated. He came very close to death, and so that’s a very real, real threat to him.”

Advertisement

Perfect weapon #almondjoy#TheBoys

How to bow down the strongest fighter like BLACK NOIR : pic.twitter.com/qIIvtKSLHr — Dhruvin🐺 (@theruvin_) October 2, 2020

While fans have, in the midst of confusion over the character’s future, enjoyed laughing at what a surprising Kryptonite he has — Mitchell is less jovial about the matter. In another interview, he revealed that the script is actually based on his real-life allergy to tree nuts, which fellow actor, Karl Urban, pushed to be included in the show.

Read more: Michael Reeves builds laser baby to celebrate season 2 of The Boys

Mitchell hopes that demonstrating the perils associated with allergies can serve as a legitimizing force, but, in the case of his character, those perils appear unlikely to prevent a return in Season 3.