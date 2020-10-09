 The Boys’ actor hints at Black Noir’s possible fate in Season 2 - Dexerto
The Boys’ actor hints at Black Noir’s possible fate in Season 2

Published: 9/Oct/2020 22:47

by Theo Salaun
Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Vidéo Television

The actor for Black Noir, one of the most mysterious characters in The Boys, has alluded to the anti-hero’s potential fate following the end of the Amazon Prime series’ successful second season.

If you haven’t watched Season 2: Episode 7 of The Boys and you, one day, intend to, then go ahead and stop reading here. It is impossible to dabble in character speculation without revealing certain character happenings, so be warned: some spoilers lie ahead.

While Black Noir is a notoriously silent character, his actor, Nathan Mitchell, has been more candid in opening up about the potential fate of his stealthy member of The Seven. With fans dying, pun intended, to know what may happen to the anti- or quasi-hero following his exposure to an Almond Joy candy bar, Mitchell has given some faint hints.

As a brief recap, in Episode 7 of the second season, Queen Maeve stops Noir’s relentless attack on Starlight by pulling his mask up (giving fans their first look at his face, even if it’s just a chin) and stuffing his mouth with an Almond Joy. Thereafter, she reveals to Starlight that the spooky sneakster is deathly allergic to tree nuts.

black noir the boys
Amazon Prime
The masked, all-black, and ever-stealthy, Black Noir.

In the scene, Black Noir appears to go into anaphylactic shock and is presumed dead. But, with Season 3 on the horizon, Mitchell was reluctant to specifically confirm that his character had met his demise. 

In an interview with Cinema Blend, he explained that, although the allergy is deadly, it was not enough to fully kill off the masked menace: 

“You know, having an allergic reaction that severe is pretty dangerous, and it can be fatal. So what I would say is Black Noir is knocked out pretty good. Anaphylaxis is really dangerous, and it pretty much took him up to the edge. When we hear about him in Episode 8, he’s referred to as kind of being like a vegetable. You know, he’s not that far gone, but like, he’s incapacitated. He came very close to death, and so that’s a very real, real threat to him.”

While fans have, in the midst of confusion over the character’s future, enjoyed laughing at what a surprising Kryptonite he has — Mitchell is less jovial about the matter. In another interview, he revealed that the script is actually based on his real-life allergy to tree nuts, which fellow actor, Karl Urban, pushed to be included in the show.

Mitchell hopes that demonstrating the perils associated with allergies can serve as a legitimizing force, but, in the case of his character, those perils appear unlikely to prevent a return in Season 3.

Top Gear’s Chris Harris slams “stupid” $625k Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Published: 8/Oct/2020 14:56 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 14:57

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Top Gear

As presenter of BBC’s Top Gear, Chris Harris is living out his boyhood dream. Inevitably, once in a while a supercar is going to come along that really gets his back up, and it seems the brand new Ferrari SF90 Stradale has done exactly that.

Harris hasn’t always been a household TV name. Prior to joining Top Gear in 2016, Harris presented his own series on YouTube, along with writing for the likes of Autocar and Evo magazine in England.

After a famous falling-out with Ferrari back in 2011 (which saw him banned from reviewing their cars for two years) it seems Harris is still on good terms with the Italian brand, but that may be about to change.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, Chris Harris is definitely not a fan of the new SF90 Stradale hybrid, not even in the top-range ‘Assetto Fiorano’ trim. Costing a whopping $625,000 without options, the SF90 represents a new direction for Ferrari. Sadly, it seems that it’s not a good direction, at least according to Harris.

Chris Harris with Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano
YouTube: Top Gear
Harris was not a fan of Ferrari’s new flagship hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale.

Chris Harris reviews the Ferrari SF90 Stradale

He believes that supercar manufacturers are going down a “rabbit hole of performance,” chasing ever-decreasing 0-60 times and fighting for the fastest lap times possible. The SF90 seems to fall firmly into this category for Harris, and he wasted no time tearing into the apex supercar.

“The thing is undeniably impressive” he admitted when asked about his opinion on the car, but that’s about as much praise as he had. “It’s a vehicle you find yourself admiring rather than lusting after, it trades in applying forces to the body of the driver, that’s really it.”

The complexity of the SF90 is a big issue, as is the brutal performance. “It’s so fast, you don’t have time to understand what’s going on… it’s stupid” said Chris. He does admit that the characteristics of the car are “sensational” but they sadly don’t make up for its pitfalls.

Practicality is a big concern too, as the location of the SF90’s electric motors in the front means that it can’t carry luggage. This transforms it from a car into a “toy” according to Harris, as there’s no practicality to it whatsoever.

The SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari”

While Ferraris are often lauded as the prettiest cars on the road, even styling can’t save the SF90. In his words, Chris said “it looks like it was styled by a computer, rather than some Italian bloke with a pencil… It’s lacking emotion.”

Summing up, Chris says despite the fact the SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari” its stablemate, the F8 Tributo, is far better.

“Give me 500hp, 950kg, a manual gearbox, and maybe a little bit of electricity to get through town quietly and start-up quietly in front of my neighbors; Give me that, and that’s the car I want.”

Whether his harsh words will lead to another falling out with Ferrari is uncertain, but with many praising his honesty, it’s unlikely Harris is going to change any time soon.

