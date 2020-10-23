 When is The Boys season 3 on Amazon? Release date, cast, plot and more - Dexerto
When is The Boys season 3 on Amazon? Release date, cast, plot and more

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:56

by Daniel Megarry
Homelander and Starlight in The Boys
Amazon Studios

The Boys

Superhero satire The Boys has proven to be a runaway success for Amazon, and season 3 is officially on its way. We’ve rounded up all the teasers, cast details, and plot rumors we could find here.

In just two seasons, the streaming blockbuster has become one of the most talked-about shows of the moment, and there’s even a spin-off series in the works. It’s not surprising, really, given how wildly popular the superhero genre is right now.

But what makes The Boys stand out is its cynical view of those with superpowers, examining the corruption and self-serving motives behind their actions, as well as its brutal action sequences and mature themes.

It’s a far cry from Marvel’s idealistic view of superheroes.

The Boys season 2 seven
Amazon Studios
The Boys has been confirmed to get a season 3 as well as a spin-off series

While fans may have a while to wait until season 3 of The Boys arrives on their screens, there’s already plenty of teasing and speculation about what we can expect. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Boys season 3 release date: When will it air?

Like many other TV series and movies, production for season 3 of The Boys was halted due to the ongoing global health crisis. It’s now expected that filming will begin in early 2021, as confirmed by showrunner Eric Kripke.

There’s no official release date yet, and while there’s still a small chance we’ll get a release at the tail end of 2021, it’s looking more likely that we’ll be waiting until 2022 to get our next super fix. Yes, we’re as devastated as you are.

The Boys season 3 plot and storyline: What will happen?

While details on future storylines are scarce right now, we’re expecting to see the rivalry between Homelander and Butcher reach new heights, as both characters have now lost people they loved at the hands of the other.

Homelander actor Anthony Starr has promised that his character will be “let off the leash” following the season 2 finale, where, as well as being humiliated by Butcher and friends, he was blackmailed by teammate Queen Maeve and had his son Ryan taken away from him.

“It’ll be really fun, just seeing him go unhinged and exact revenge,” Anthony teased, explaining that showrunner Eric Kripke used the words “homicidal maniac” to describe his character in the upcoming season.

Homelander in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Anthony Starr says Homelander will be “let off the leash” in The Boys season 3

“If you look at the end of Season 2, some people should be more scared than others, for sure,” he added. “William Butcher should always have an alarm bell ringing in his head, and I think some other people have firmly put themselves in the line of fire for season 3.”

It’s also expected that the new season will look into America’s “fraught” history with Vaught and the supes they create with the introduction of Soldier Boy, a twist on Marvel’s Captain America. He’ll be joined by his former team Payback, who have been described as “The Seven before The Seven”.

This gives the potential for the recently-decapitated Stormfront to get more screen time, too, as she was part of Soldier Boy’s Payback team in the comics. We’ll have to wait and see if she makes a return, either in the present or in flashback form.

Eric Kripke has teased that there will be tension between Homelander and Soldier Boy, explaining that the two are “pretty close in power” and that Soldier Boy was essentially “Homelander before Homelander, and for a much longer period of time”.

The Boys season 3 cast: Who’s joining the show?

Jensen Ackles – who starred in another of Eric Kripke’s shows, Supernatural – will be joining the cast to play Soldier Boy, who became “the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades” after fighting in World War II.

“As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role,” Eric said of Jensen’s addition to the show. “I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

Jensen Ackles and Soldier Boy
Gage Skidmore / Dynamite Entertainment
Jensen Ackles will star as Soldier Boy in The Boys season 3

We are of course expecting regulars Karl Urban (Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Dominique McElligott (Maeve), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk) and Tomer Capon (Frenchie) to return.

It’s unknown whether Stormfront – who was only contracted for one season – will appear at this point, although it has been confirmed that she’s not dead after being badly burned and having her limbs severed in the season 2 finale, so there is potential.

“She’s not technically dead,” Stormfront actor Aya Cash told Entertainment Weekly, “but I think you’ll just have to see season 3 to find out what happened to her if she’s going to be around at all in her smaller form.”

Meanwhile, another minor character – but one who made a lasting impact – whose return has been teased is Love Sausage. Speaking during a Twitter Q&A about the show, Eric Kripke said that although it was “hard” to incorporate the character, he will indeed be making a comeback in season 3.

The Boys season 3 trailer: Is there any footage yet?

Maeve and Homelander in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Queen Maeve and Homelander’s relationship will be rocky in The Boys season 3

There’s no trailer yet for season 3 of The Boys, and that’s (understandably) due to the fact that filming has yet to begin. We’ll keep you updated when one arrives.

Spider-Man 3 stunt double shares behind the scenes web-swinging footage

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:49

by Daniel Megarry
Sony

Spider-Man

Tom Holland’s stunt double has shared some impressive web-swinging footage from his training for the upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man 3.

Fans have been eager for updates on Spider-Man 3 for a while now, but after star Tom Holland appeared to confirm that filming will resume as soon as he wraps up on the set of Uncharted, it seems things are back on track for that December 17, 2021 release.

And Tom isn’t the only one who’s teased at filming for the new movie; his stunt double, Greg Townley, recently took to Instagram to share behind the scenes footage of an impressive training routine alongside the caption, “It’s time to dust off the cobwebs.”

View this post on Instagram

It’s time to dust off the cobwebs 🕸

A post shared by Greg Townley (@gregtownley) on

The video sees Greg swing into view before rolling multiple times across a platform and nailing his landing in a classic Spidey pose. Whether this is just practice or a taster of an actual action sequence that will appear in the movie, we can all agree it’s pretty spectacular.

Are the rumours of a multi-verse in Spider-Man 3 true?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return to portray Electro – a role he originally played in the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man series – while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance.

Both of these announcements fuelled rumors of a multi-verse storyline that could bring back both the Tobey Maguire (2002) and Andrew Garfield (2012) versions of Spider-Man for a massive, fan-pleasing crossover on the big screen.

Tobey Maguire Andrew Garfield Tom Holland
Sony / Marvel
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all played Spider-Man on the big screen

When asked whether Andrew and Tobey would be returning in Spider-Man 3, Sony simply replied, “those rumored castings are not confirmed”. It’s not a confirmation, but it’s also not outright denial, so there may still be hope…

For more on Tom Holland’s return as the famous web-swinger in Spider-Man 3, check out our guide to everything we know so far including release date, casting, and plot details.