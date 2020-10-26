 The Boys Season 3: will Queen Maeve and Elena get back together? - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

The Boys Season 3: will Queen Maeve and Elena get back together?

Published: 26/Oct/2020 15:47

by Daniel Megarry
Elena and Queen Maeve in The Boys
Amazon Studios

Share

The Boys

Happy endings aren’t common in Amazon’s hit superhero satire The Boys, but Dominique McElligott is hoping Queen Maeve and Elena get one.

Maeve spent most of Season 1 keeping her relationship with Elena – as well as her bisexuality – a secret from the rest of The Seven. She knew that team leader Homelander’s jealousy could ultimately spell doom for her love interest if he found out, and fought to keep things quiet.

Unfortunately, her secret relationship was eventually revealed during Season 2.

As a result, Homelander outed Maeve on live television, with Vought International using her sexuality as a marketing strategy alongside the hashtag #BraveMaeve.

Maeve and Homelander in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Homelander put a strain on Queen Maeve’s relationship with Elena in The Boys Season 2

Knowing that her partner’s life was at risk, Maeve concocted a plan to use incriminating footage to blackmail Homelander into leaving them both alone for good.

The footage in question came from the failed airplane rescue mission in Season 1 Episode 4. During the scene, Homelander forced Maeve to leave civilians behind to die on a crashing airplane. It was one of the show’s most harrowing moments, and would no doubt leave Homelander’s popularity plummeting.

Unfortunately, Elena found the footage before Maeve could use it for its intended purpose, leaving her questioning how many other deaths Maeve had played a part in. They broke up, and that was the last viewers saw of Elena.

Maeve and Elena in The Boys
Amazon Studios
Elena and Maeve broke up in season 2 of The Boys, but there may be hope for the future

Will Queen Maeve and Elena reunite in The Boys Season 3?

Among all the corruption and self-serving behavior displayed on The Boys, Maeve’s relationship with Elena seemed to come from a genuine place of love and honesty. Therefore, it’s not surprising that fans have been eager to see them reunite – a sentiment that’s shared by actor Dominique McElligott.

“I think the relationship between [Maeve] and Elena is complicated,” she explained in an interview with The Wrap. “I think Maeve has a deep love for Elena and no matter what, she’s going to protect her, whether or not they are together.

“That part is irrelevant to her, because Maeve considers Elena to be her family. And that world that Maeve has lived in within the Vought corporation as this superhero, she doesn’t have very many people, so Elena to her is very important.

“I don’t know what Season 3 is going to bring with regards to that. And even if I knew I couldn’t tell you. But hopefully, we’ll see Elena again.”

While fans may have a while to wait until Season 3 of The Boys arrives on their screens, there’s already plenty of teasing and speculation about what we can expect – and you can get up to speed with everything we know here.

TV + Movies

Fear the Walking Dead surprises fans with another crossover character

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:44

by Daniel Megarry
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead blessed fans with another The Walking Dead crossover, as Sherry – played by Christine Evangelista – made her long-overdue return.

The Walking Dead franchise may be known for its overwhelming sense of dread and despair, but the latest episode of spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead gave viewers a rare moment of joy in the form of an emotional reunion.

Much of the new episode was spent building up a different reunion entirely, one between Althea and her love interest Isabelle.

Althea and Dwight worked their way up an office building to surprise Isabelle on the roof, but their path was filled with zombies, rats, and the bubonic plague.

Dwight and Sherry in Fear the Walking Dead
Ryan Green / AMC
Dwight and Sherry finally reunited in Fear the Walking Dead.

Walking Dead: Sherry and Dwight back together

Realizing that Isabelle would be in danger if she landed her helicopter on the plague-ravaged building, the pair set off a flare to warn her away. It put the episode’s anticipated reunion on hold, but led us straight into another one that was just as sweet.

The flare that was shot into the sky attracted the attention of a nearby Sherry, who has been missing since season 7 of The Walking Dead. Her emotional reunion with Dwight closed out the episode, and brought an end to the latter’s story arc of lost love.

Fans on Twitter reacted positively to the scene, with one celebrating that Dwight “can finally be happy again” and another joking: “Find yourself a love who will go halfway across the country to find you during a zombie apocalypse.”

We’re about to find out more

Of course, fans have now been left wondering where Sherry has been all this time. Fortunately, it seems they won’t have long to wait, as showrunner Andrew Chambliss told Entertainment Weekly that this will be addressed in the very near future.

“In terms of the question of where she’s been and what she’s been up to, that’s something that we’ll see very soon. Maybe in two weeks,” he teased, adding that Sherry has “undergone some changes” since she last saw Dwight.

Sherry is the latest character to make the jump from The Walking Dead to spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead, following in the footsteps of Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio).