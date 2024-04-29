The Boys roasts cringe-worthy Homelander Superhero Day post

The Boys social media account took time to roast a pretty cringey Homelander celebration post made by Vought International.

Fans did not have to wait until The Boys returned for Season 4 to get a taste of their disdain for Supes as the show’s social account threw some hilarious shade at a Vought International post celebrating Homelander.

The company was sending love to their number one product for International Superhero Day with the message, “This National Superhero Day, we’re celebrating someone who deserves his own day, just to himself. That’s why we’re rebranding it NATIONAL HOMELANDER DAY. Join us in thanking the strongest, smartest and most selfless hero ever!”

Their post also included a picture of Homelander with a very busy background filled with American flags, Air Force plans in flight, and a ton of bald eagles.

In true snarky fashion, The Boys Twitter account quickly responded to the post with the ultimate roast, “Graphic design is Vought’s passion.”

One of the best aspects of The Boys as a show is how they treat their social media platforms seriously with Vought using theirs to promote Homelander’s innocence ahead of his murder trial and The Boys using theirs to take every opportunity to make a joke at Homelander’s expense.

But, it’s not surprising that the vigilante group would be so quick to make fun of Vought seeing as Season 4 will see both sides at the peak of their deadly rivalry as Homelander’s Supers only platform continues to get traction and The Boys deal with the discovery from Gen V’s finale.

Fans should expect these kinds of interactions to ramp up as The Boys Season 4 gets ready to premiere on Prime Video on June 13.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the details surrounding Season 4 and check out all of the TV shows streaming this month.

