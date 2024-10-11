Terrifier 3 cliffhanger ending explained – does Art die?

Art the Clown is back and he’s more psychotic than ever, but is he finally defeated in Terrifier 3? The horror movie ends on a cliffhanger, which may just indicate where a fourth entry will go.

Although there was uncertainty about whether Terrifier 3 could top its predecessor, we should’ve never doubted filmmaker and franchise creator Damien Leone.

The horror movie auteur and his cast and crew have outdone themselves, with more blood than the biblical gorefest The Passion of the Christ “by far” and some of the gnarliest Terrifier kills ever.

We also get to learn more about Art’s backstory, and his ties to Sienna, Jonathan, and the Shaw family. Before we get into what happens at the end, be warned: major spoilers ahead!

Does Art the Clown die in Terrifier 3?

You’ll be pleased to know that Art doesn’t die at the end of Terrifier 3, but it’s touch and go for a moment.

As you’ll have seen in the trailer, Art (David Howard Thornton) makes his return with Vicky Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) as his sidekick to terrorize Miles County over Christmas, with the sole aim of getting back at Sienna Shaw.

Cineverse Art the Clown in Terrifier 3 action.

Sienna (Lauren LaVera) seemingly killed Art in Terrifier 2 by chopping his head off. But if you think back to that grisly post-credits scene, Vicky gave birth to an animated Art head.

We find out earlier in Terrifier 3 that this was for a purpose. Art’s headless body comes back to life and, after borrowing the head of an unsuspecting victim for the journey, he arrives at the asylum to pick up Vicky and his new noggin.

The movie also teases more about the sword Sienna’s father gifted her before his death. Right now, it’s the only weapon that can defeat Art, who originates from a demonic entity known as “the Terrifier.”

In the climax, after slaughtering her uncle Greg (Bryce Johnson), Art and Vicky torture and murder Sienna’s aunt Jess (Krsy Fox) in the most brutal, American Psycho fashion.

They also claim to have killed her baby brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), although we don’t see it on screen, meaning there’s a chance he’s not actually dead.

Just when you think Art and Vicky couldn’t get any crueler, they bring Sienna’s niece Gabbie (Antonella Rose) into the room.

Cineverse Art kills Jess in front of Sienna

It looks like they’re going to kill Sienna in front of Gabbie, so she begs for the villains to let her aunt open her Christmas present first.

She points to the one at the back of the tree, which we know is secretly the sword that Jonathan obtained for Sienna when she told him about Art’s return.

Sienna uses it to kill Vicky (by shoving it down her throat and lopping her head off) before turning her attention to Art.

The pair get into a scrap and, eventually, she’s able to drive the sword right through his stomach, seemingly killing him.

However, another terrible event happens (more on this in a bit) and once that’s over, Sienna takes in her surroundings and realizes Art is gone.

In the final sequence, we see Art boarding a bus (covered in blood), meaning he’s still very much alive.

How the cliffhanger ending sets up Terrifier 4

Now back to that terrible event. While fighting with Art, Vicky’s blood starts seeping into the floorboards, burning through them like acid.

Just as Sienna drives the sword through Art, the ground opens up into a burning pit (think hell, but with lots of smoke and bright lights).

Cineverse Sienna vows to get Gabbie back

Gabbie doesn’t notice until it’s too late and falls through but grabs on to the side. Sienna tries to pull her up using the sword, which she holds blade-first so Gabbie can take the handle (yes, it’s as gruesome as it sounds).

Sienna tries with all of her might to bring her niece back up but it doesn’t quite work, with Gabbie falling into the pit.

Afterwards, Sienna looks at the gnarly wounds on her hand, and something odd happens: the hole closes up, her wounds heal, and all that’s left is the bloody aftermath. Yes, that means Art’s gone too.

Sienna vows to herself, “Gabbie, I will find you,” indicating this will be her quest in Terrifier 4.

Is Jonathan really dead?

For now, Sienna believes Jonathan has been killed – but, as said, it’s likely he isn’t. You see, in the climatic scene, before Art kills Jess, he taunts them both by unwrapping their “present”: a bloodied head that’s had the flesh ripped off.

Vicky and Art pretend it’s Gabbie’s head. After Jess is killed, they bring Gabbie out and reveal the head actually belongs to Jonathan.

Cineverse

Here’s the thing – surely, the death of such an integral character would have been shown on screen? And maybe they were being deceptive to simply mess with Sienna and make her lose hope.

Of course, this is all just speculation for now. Dexerto asked star Elliott Fullam whether Jonathan’s really dead and, at this stage, he could neither confirm nor deny – but he enjoys the theories.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have an answer, but it’s cool to see that stuff,” he continued. “Certainly, I would theorize it in my head because I don’t know what happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s just dead.”

All that being said, with Terrifier 4 going ahead, Fullam would be down to star in it in some form or other – whether it’s through flashbacks or another format.

“Of course,” he told us. “I’d be up for anything that Damien does. It’s always a pleasure to work with the whole Terrifier family.”

Terrifier icon cameos in final scene

In the last scene right at the end of Terrifier 3, Art gets onto a bus. And who’s the driver? It’s none other than Phil Falcone, the long-serving Terrifier producer.

Funnily enough, there’s another little Easter egg in there too. Before Art gets on, the only other passenger is a woman who’s reading a book called ‘The 9th Circle’ – which is the title of Damien Leone’s 2008 short film that first introduced Art the Clown (and was in All Hallow’s Eve).

Cineverse Art was portrayed by Mike Giannelli in The 9th Circle

Falcone asks her about the book, which she says is “creepier” than she anticipated. “I don’t get into all that blood and gore,” he says. “I’m more of a romcom guy.”

This in itself is a little in-joke, given Falcone has helped bring to life some of the goriest scenes in cinematic history.

Plus, believe it or not, he wasn’t even into horror before Terrifier. Speaking about how the collaboration with Leone came about, the producer told Dexerto that he needed someone to do some blood work while making his 2015 movie Joe’s War.

His partner had just worked with Leone and recommended him. They hit it off, and at the time Leone said he wanted to get Terrifier off the ground but couldn’t get the backing he needed.

Falcone was looking to raise money for an action film, and said to Leone, “I’m not really into clowns. I’m not really into horror films but send me what you’re looking to do.”

When he saw how little Leone was looking to raise, Falcone’s response was, “That’s all you want? S**t, I’ll do it. We’ll partner up. We’ll do everything. But you gotta teach me special effects.”

And the rest, as they say, is history. Falcone has gone on to become an integral part of the Terrifier franchise, getting hands on with the effects and production of the horror movies.

So, just like the bus driver in Terrifier 3, he didn’t like horror all that much. And now he’s an absolute pro in some of the grisliest (and best) genre films out there.

Is there a post-credits scene?

Unlike Terrifier 2, the threequel doesn’t have a post-credits scene. So when the credits start rolling, that really is the end of the movie.

It’s understandable why some might think there would be one setting up Terrifier 4, because that’s exactly what happened in Terrifier 2.

Cineverse

The post-credits scene showed Vicky in her cell giving birth to Art’s head. The walls are covered in blood, which she has used to paint the words “Vicky + Art”.

As for the fourth movie, Leone is down. As the director said at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, which Dexerto’s Chris Tilly attended, “Yes, there will be a Terrifier 4,” later adding “Sienna has to find Gabbie.”

Terrifier 3 is in cinemas now. While you’re here, read about how a forgotten Robert Zemeckis Christmas show inspired the movie, the “crazy” Art the Clown popcorn tin, and more new movies to watch this month.