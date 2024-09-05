Terrifier 3 reveals phone number to call Art the Clown in real life

You can call Art the Clown ahead of Terrifier 3’s release but don’t expect too much of a conversation.

Art the Clown has become a prolific meme over the last few years. Now he’s returning for Terrifier 3, the latest entry in the hit cult horror franchise. The new film promises to explore Art’s horrifying origins as he terrorizes an old victim.

Fans have now discovered that they can “speak” to Art before the film releases, too, thanks to a number shared on social media by horror site Bloody Disgusting. Most fans aren’t falling for it, though.

Of course, there is a catch you may have picked up on: Art the Clown has never spoken in any of his films. Those brave enough to call the number were met with a series of horn honks.

It’s still proven to be a hit with those brave enough to call the film. Many pointed out even beforehand that it was going to be “a one-sided conversation,” and more than a few fans correctly guessed that Art’s contribution would just be a few honks.

Terrifier, as it is, has made its name on the back of viral stunts such as this. Claims surrounding Terrifier 2 claimed the film was sending people running out of the theater vomiting, which just helped to build the legend surrounding the franchise. Terrifier 3 now promises to be even more disturbing.

Ultimately, fans seem to get a kick out of both the bizarre Art and surreal stunts like this phone call. It just winds up being a somewhat silly viral stunt that perfectly encapsulates just how bizarre the Terrifier franchise is.

If you want to be one of them, Terrifier 3 lands in cinemas on October 11. Until then, check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever made and how the movie is even grossing out people who work for it.