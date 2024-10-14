This is the most horrifying Terrifier 3 scene nobody is talking about

Art the Clown is back and he’s more sadistic than ever in Terrifier 3, but there’s one gruesome kill scene that isn’t getting the attention it deserves.

Before we get into it, be warned: spoilers and graphic details ahead!

There are plenty more epic kills dreamed up by Damien Leone and his crew in Terrifier 3, which continues the story of the 2022 sequel as Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) are stalked by Art (David Thornton) at Christmas.

The showpiece is undoubtedly the shower scene, which sees Art terrorize a young couple with a chainsaw, tearing Cole from manhood to mouth in a visceral display of blood and bone.

Signature Entertainment The shower scene is undoubtedly gruesome

And let’s not forget the rat scene, which Leone confirmed to us was inspired by American Psycho’s worst passage.

However, one that’s not getting anywhere near as much attention is the demolition guys, who rouse Art and Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi) from their hiding spot and meet their grisly demise.

Art can be seen grabbing a box cutter, using it to rip through one of the worker’s scalps before pulling the skin off his entire face. But it’s what the killer clown’s psychotic sidekick is up to that really ramps things up a notch.

Prior to this, Vicky headbutts a mirror, causing it to break into fragments. Now, she’s watching the poor man screaming in agony, using a piece of glass to masturbate to the brutality as it unfolds.

The sound design plays a huge role in Terrifier 3, and the glass scene is no different. As her motions grow faster, you can hear the glass scraping through her insides, causing blood to spill onto the floor – and she’s visibly enjoying herself.

Although it’s undoubtedly left even the hardiest of horror movie fans shocked, it’s arguably been left overshadowed by the even gorier kills, and the fact it unfolds so early on in the new film.

In a Reddit thread discussion set up for Terrifier 3, one viewer pointed out, “The fact that nobody has mentioned Vicky using that shard of glass while Art split that guy’s head yet is wild to me.

“Definitely one of the most gruesome movies I’ve ever seen. My theater was dead silent the whole time but I thought it was great.”

TikToker @spooksandghoulzz also highlighted this in a video, asking, “Why is no one speaking of this scene?”

“The shower scene was actually not the most disturbing scene for me, but this s**t with Vicky was,” she says.

“Someone f**king explain to me right now what the f**k was this scene with Vicky with the glass shard all about?”

The TikToker goes on to say, “Out of any scene in this movie, the glass shard was the s**t that had my stomach rolling in knots.”

It doesn’t seem like she’s happy about it, either. Rather than celebrating its depravity, @spooksandghoulzz comments, “What the f**k was the point of that scene at all?

“Because, I kid you not, out of any scene in that movie – and you know how vile it was – that was the one where I was getting sick. But nothing else bothered me.”

She finishes by saying, “That was twisted and sick.”

Others have shared their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing, “When she climaxed I said ‘you nasty b*tch’ in the theater.”

“I think this def could’ve been left out,” said another, while a third added, “That scene literally made me cross my legs so fast! It definitely was very disturbing.”

If you want to see for yourself or give it a rewatch, Terrifier 3 is in cinemas now. You can also check out our Terrifier 3 ending explained, find out how to watch Art the Clown’s Terrifier movies in order, and make sure you’re old enough to watch it.