Terrifier 4 officially confirmed before the third movie’s even out

The third movie isn’t even out yet, but Art’s future is already looking bright as writer and director Damien Leone has confirmed Terrifier 4 is in the works.

The news was announced on September 19, 2024, during the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Leone told the audience during a Q&A, “Yes, there will be a Terrifier 4.” Unfortunately, the director didn’t reveal any other details.

Still, this bodes well for fans of the gruesome horror movie franchise, which boasts some of the most horrifying kills ever put to screen.

A fourth movie might have seemed like an impossibility back in 2016 when the original slasher flick first arrived and became a cult classic. It was only when Terrifier 2 arrived in 2022 that it became a box office hit, earning $15 million in sales from a $250,000 budget.

Cineverse

Terrifier 3 will arrive in theaters on October 11, 2024. The new movie takes place on the night of Christmas Eve, putting a festive spin on Art’s murderous rampage.

In our Terrifer 3 review, we noted “While comedy is integral to the Terrifier movies, it’s the kills that keep people coming back for more, and on that front, Terrifier 3 exceeds expectations.

“Terrifier 3 is the best Terrifier movie yet, and one that turns murder into an Art-form.”

Thanks to the third movie’s Christmas shake-up, fans of the franchise already have ideas for what the fourth movie could entail.

“Let’s keep going this until we go to space,” said one Reddit comment, while another wrote: “Actually, I’d love to see a Terrifier musical, like The Evil Dead Musical and Toxic Avenger Musical.”

“I want to see Art do all of the horror clichés. We’re getting Christmas Terrifier this year. Let’s make Terrifier in Da Hood, Terrifier in Space, Art vs random other horror villain, Terrifier: The Beginning, etc,” said a third.

