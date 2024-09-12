Terrifier 3 star promises “absolutely disgusting” scene that made Art the Clown actor sick

If you thought the last one was tough to stomach, Terrifier 3 is set to be an even wilder ride, with star Samantha Scaffidi teasing the “absolutely disgusting” scene that even had Art the Clown feeling queasy.

Dexerto caught up with Scaffidi ahead of the Halloween release of Terrifier 3 to find out more about her character Victoria “Vicky” Heyes, who has played an increasingly integral role in the horror movies since the very beginning.

After giving birth to Art’s head in Terrifier 2 (who could forget?), she’s set to join forces with the killer clown for Damien Leone’s anticipated threequel. And, according to Scaffidi herself, it’s going to be an even gorier ride.

We took the opportunity to ask about one particular Terrifier 3 scene, which Art actor David Howard Thornton said nearly made him vomit. “I’m laughing because I was there that day and I can’t wait for people to find out what it was about – it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Scaffidi replied.

She later added that the “specific scene that made David really uncomfortable and sick” was “such an intense scene… It’s just disgusting. It’s absolutely disgusting.” This news will no doubt be music to your ears.

And if that weren’t exciting enough, Scaffidi promised Terrifier 3 is “even better and bigger and even more graphic and darker than the last two.”

While it might be a lot to watch, for Scaffidi, creating these intensely gory moments is just all part of the job description. “I think like for me, when I’m filming, I have this experience of almost disassociating from what I’m doing,” she told us.

“I’ll be filming, and they’ll be like, ‘Okay, hold this head and give birth to this thing,’ and I’m not really processing what I’m doing.” It isn’t until someone asks her about the scene in question that she fully processes what’s happening.

Cinedigm Who can forget this Terrifier 2 scene?

This was especially true for the Terrifier 2 ending, when Vicky gives birth to Art’s head and paints “Vicky + Art” on the wall with her blood.

Scaffidi recalled one moment when Leone sent her a clip of Howard Stern discussing the scene in question, and she forward it to her parents – before realizing maybe that wasn’t the best idea.

“I remember having a moment and going, ‘Wait, dad, do not listen to that.’… I just didn’t realize, like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what I’m doing in that scene.’”

When it comes to seeing the finished product, it’s a different story. As the Vicky star explained, “I don’t think I’ve ever watched a Terrifier film in its entirety, even if I’ve been in the theater.

“Just because it’s so graphic, it’s way too graphic for me. I’m such a little b*tch when it comes to violence. I just like everyone else watching it.”

For more from the Terrifier crew, producer Phil Falcone told us fans "won't be disappointed" with Terrifier 3's darker tone.