Terrifier 3 star says her “favorite kill” is in the new movie

The first two Terrifier movies had some pretty memorable deaths, but an actor who appears in all three of the slashers says her “favorite kill” is in the third.

The brainchild of writer-director Damien Leone, the Terrifier horror movies revolve around a malevolent clown called Art killing pretty much anyone who crosses his path.

That formula has resulted in some creative kills, with brains ripped out of heads, and hearts ripped out of chests. The first Terrifier featured a woman being sawn in two, and don’t get us started on what happens with the bleach and salt in Terrifier 2.

With the release of Terrifier 3 fast approaching, we asked Samantha Scaffidi – who plays Vicky Heyes in all three films – to reveal her favorite kill.

“I can’t really answer it because my favorite kill is in the third one,” Scaffidi explains. “It’s graphic, but I feel like Damien just gets more creative and creative as time goes on.”

Ciniverse Corp. Art the Clown dressed as Santa in Terrifier 3

Indeed, it sounds like Leone isn’t holding back when it comes to bloody murder in Terrifier 3. David Howard Thornton – who plays Art the Clown – was nearly sick on set due to the graphic nature of what goes down.

“I was there that day,” says Scafffidi, “And I can’t wait for people to find out what it was about, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

She later adds: “That was such an intense scene… it’s just disgusting. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Scaffidi says it gets so bad that those involved quickly try to forget what they’ve just witnessed: “I feel like we probably black it out… even some of the cast and the crew. There’s like black marks in our memory just because it’s so intense. Your brain… your psyche’s protecting you!”

Terrifier 3 debuts at Fantastic Fest next week – where we’ll be reviewing the movie – before slashing onto screens worldwide on October 11, 2024. Before then, you can pre-order the Terrifier popcorn bucket now. You can also find out why the third installment will be the darkest Terrifier movie.