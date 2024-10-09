Terrifier 3 star reveals horror team used “condom” to create her favorite kill

The creativity of the Terrifier team knows no bounds. Case in point: Terrifier 3 star Lauren LaVera has revealed her favorite kill was done using a condom.

Even if you can’t deal with Art the Clown’s gnarly kills in the Terrifier franchise, you can at least appreciate the hard work that goes into making these horror movies a reality.

Most of them rely on practical effects, meaning director Damien Leone and his talented team create all of the gory sequences by hand. This becomes even more impressive when considering their budgets: $35,000 for Terrifier and $250,000 for Terrifier 2.

Terrifier 3 has a little more going into it at $2 million, but this is mere pennies when you compare it to other major productions these days.

For the second movie, they had to get a little more… creative with the resources they had.

Dexerto caught up with LaVera – who plays Sienna Shaw in the horror movie franchise – ahead of Terrifier 3’s release, where we asked about her favorite kill in the film series up until now.

Her reply? Brooke’s (Kailey Hyman) death. To jog your memory, Brooke meets a gruesome end in Terrifier 2 when Art throws acid on her face, causing it to bubble.

As she’s screaming in agony, he starts ruthlessly beating her to a pulp with a spiked club before ripping her open and tearing out her still-beating heart. Lovely.

The reason why LaVera loves it so much is because of how it was created. “I really loved Brooke’s Kill because, when the acid was thrown on her face, you have to remember this was a very low-budget film, and her face needed to bubble,” she told us.

“So they used a condom to make the face look like it was bubbling, and I just thought that was hilarious and genius. They used something so cheap, and it worked. It looked so good.

“I was just enthralled with these artists. I’m just always so impressed with the creativity that needs to be done on such a low budget.”

You can expect plenty more where that came from in Terrifier 3, which slashes its way into cinemas on October 11. Until then, check out how old you need to be to watch it, how to watch the Terrifier movies in order, and the secret movie to watch beforehand.