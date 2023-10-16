Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie achieves incredibly rare feat

Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour movie have already made waves at the box office – and now with the critics.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. And while rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras Tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

Fans have flocked to the cinemas, with some even dancing and screaming along to every song. There’s certainly been a passionate audience for the movie.

And now it seems like critics have joined in on that passion, which has caused The Eras Tour Concert Movie to achieve a rare feat.

Taylor Swift’s concert movie earns 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Not many movies are able to reach the respective coveted score and grade of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ on CinemaScore. But it seems like the Eras Tour has done it.

As one critic for Roger Ebert states on the site, “Simply as a technical spectacle, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a dazzling achievement, capturing the sensation of seeing the pop goddess’ sold-out concerts in all their enormity and intimacy.”

Now, considering that the movie has only just come out, perhaps these perfect marks may falter down the line. No piece of art is perfect. But considering these scores, perhaps we can view the Eras Tour as pretty damn close.

As the synopsis for the concert tour movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, arrived in cinemas worldwide as of October 13 – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema, as well as from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.

