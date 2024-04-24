Sydney Sweeney comedy with impressive Rotten Tomatoes score hits Netflix

Sydney Sweeney’s most surprising success already made it big on Rotten Tomatoes, but now the comedy is available on Netflix.

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has already started 2024 strong with appearances in Madame Web and Immaculate, but her 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You proves to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Earning more than $219 million at the US box office alone, Sweeney’s movie with Glen Powell was the surprise release of the year — and now it’s available to stream on Netflix.

Even before the movie found its way to the streaming platform, its hit status was clear on Rotten Tomatoes, still holding an audience score of 87%.

“In 2024, a miracle has occurred that could mark the definitive resurrection of romantic comedy on the big screen: the hilarious, insightful, and charming ‘Anyone But You’,” Víctor López G. of Espinof wrote.

Dann Gire at Chicago Daily Herald agreed “Sydney Sweeney steeps her sentences in sassy sauce while crossing sharpened verbal swords with Powell, never pandering to the camera or trying too hard to court our favor. She carries this film with charm and polished aplomb.”

While not all critic reviews were overwhelmingly positive, Anyone But You‘s success took off because of the audience reception — with fans now equally as hyped to catch it on Netflix.

“Anyone But You is on Netflix… I love life again,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing “Omg Anyone But You is on Netflix?!!?!!! LETS GOOOOOOO.”

The movie follows Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben’s (Glen Powell) initial attraction quickly turns sour after an amazing first date. They unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia and the pair pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.

