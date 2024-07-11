Sydney Sweeney’s reaction to AI image of herself is the cringiest thing you’ll see today

Sydney Sweeney has come face-to-face with what AI can do and didn’t seem to enjoy it very much.

Footage from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 presentation featuring the Madame Web actress is quickly going viral. The clip is from a segment of the presentation focused on the power of AI and how it can generate images.

During the presentation, they cut to Sweeney, who was in attendance for the panel, and revealed they’d used her portrait to make an AI image. They then show an AI-generated portrait of Sweeney, which has a cartoony look.

It is immediately apparent that Sweeney doesn’t know how to react to what’s happening. Though she smiles and refers to the image as “amazing,” fans on social media were quick to point out that she looks incredibly uncomfortable.

“That’s an uncomfortable spot to be put on,” one fan said, while another added, “This feels like a scene out of The Boys.”

Others are just pointing out that the AI image is pretty awful, even by the standards of AI images. As one fan said, “I think the fact that it looks like generic Disney princess #2473 and not Sydney Sweeney says a lot about how these AIs are trained.”

“I’m sorry, no one in the world would see this AI image as Sydney Sweeney, how is this a showcase demonstration???” another said.

Unpacked is a recurring event where Samsung shows off its latest technology and consumer products. Sweeney previously appeared at the 2023 Unpacked event in Seoul as part of a bid to market a flip phone variant of the Samsung Galaxy.

