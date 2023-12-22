How to watch Anyone But You – is it streaming?

Sony Pictures’ new rom-com Anyone But You is premiering before the holidays, but fans are wondering if and how they can stream it.

The last romantic comedy of the year is set to premiere soon, as Sony Pictures is releasing its new film Anyone But You.

The movie, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, follows a duo who start a fake relationship while attending a destination wedding in order to make their exes jealous.

Rom-com fans are gearing up to get their last taste of the genre before the new year, but many are wondering if and where they can stream it. Here’s what you need to know.

Will Anyone But You be available for streaming?

No, Anyone But You will not be available for streaming any time soon.

The film is set to release exclusively in theaters before the holiday season with no word on when it will be available for fans stream at home.

Fortunately, when it does become available to stream, fans can watch it on either Netflix or Hulu/Disney+ as Sony Pictures licenses its new releases to those platforms.

As the studio’s other major film, No Hard Feelings, was released to streaming about four months after it premiered it theaters, Anyone But You could hit these platforms sometime in April 2024.

The official plot for Anyone But You reads: “Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22. For more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.