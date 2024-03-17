Euphoria predicted Sydney Sweeney’s horror movie future

Euphoria fans unknowingly predicted years ago that Sydney Sweeney, who played Cassie on the teen drama, would move into the horror genre.

Sydney Sweeney is having a grand old time venturing into tricky genres. After rebooting the rom-com with the highly successful 2023 movie Anyone But You, she’s just dipped her toes into horror movies. Her newest film, Immaculate, is set in an Italian convent where a young American woman finds herself at the mercy of a religious conspiracy.

Immaculate (as examined in our review), is an admirable attempt at producing a long-standing passion project for Sweeney. But before she was tackling nuns, she played Cassie in Euphoria. With two seasons in the bag, the second gave her plenty of bite as Cassie found herself growing increasingly out of control.

As such, Euphoria fans actually predicted where her career would wind up, and unknowingly connected her to the horror genre before they even knew she’d produce Immaculate.

Euphoria fans called for a Sydney Sweeney horror movie back in 2022

When Euphoria Season 2 was airing, fans called for Sydney Sweeney to do a horror movie based on her character’s obsessive ways — unknowingly predicting her 2024 self-produced horror, Immaculate.

During Season 2 of Euphoria, Sweeney’s character Cassie took a turn for the ugly. After getting into an ill-advised relationship with Nate Jacobs, Cassie fell into a pit of obsession and despair. Falling foul to Nate’s false charms, she quickly lost the plot and went a little crazy, wanting to keep her claws in him by any means.

As such, fans were quick to turn Cassie into a meme throughout the season, and even rallied for Sydney Sweeney to make a horror movie based on her creepy performance throughout.

What they didn’t know was that Sweeney was already working hard behind the scenes to get Immaculate off the ground. After auditioning for the role of Sister Cecilia back when she was 16 years old, she was shocked to discover that years later, the movie had never been made. Eventually, she decided to produce it herself. Now, on March 22, Immaculate will finally be released with Sweeney in the leading role.

But Euphoria fans had nothing to do with it, really. Plans were in motion long before the memes came, as the actor says herself.

“I already had the script so I was really excited to see everybody’s reactions to Euphoria Season two and everybody being like, ‘A horror film! Give us a horror film!'” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘Just you wait! I have something in store for you.’ I held onto it for a long time.”

