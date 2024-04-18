Sydney Sweeney claps back after Hollywood producer says she “isn’t pretty and “can’t act”

Sydney Sweeney has been at the epicenter of a media storm, but now the actress has clapped back at recent remarks.

Earlier this week, it was reported that veteran Hollywood producer Carol Baum stated that Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act” — and now the star has fired back via a statement from a representative.

According to Variety, the statement reads: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.

Article continues after ad

“To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

The Daily Mail reported that Baum’s full remark was as follows: “There’s an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone but You] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this … romantic comedy where they hate each other.

Article continues after ad

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, ‘Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’… That’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

Article continues after ad

TMZ later reported that Baum “wishes she never would’ve made her original comments.”

Carol Baum is known for her work on movies including David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers, Father of the Bride, and Shining Through. She is now an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California.

Sydney Sweeney has most recently appeared in horror film Immaculate and Sony’s Madame Web, with her 2023 rom-com Anyone But You raking in $218 million at the worldwide box office.

Article continues after ad

Find even more amazing movies, TV shows, true crime documentaries, and K-dramas to stream this month.