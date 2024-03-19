How to watch The Voyeurs — is it on Netflix?

The Voyeurs is a 2021 erotic thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and many are eager to watch her early work, but is it on Netflix?

Sydney Sweeney is having one roller coaster of a year as she’s starred in several films in the past few months like the smash hit rom-com Anyone But You and the upcoming bloody horror Immaculate.

However, before she became a household name thanks to Euphoria, Sweeney starred in a low-budget erotic thriller titled The Voyeurs alongside Justice Smith (Generation). As Sweeney’s star continues to climb, many people are eager to watch her early films with The Voyeurs being one of them, so here’s how you can watch the film, including if you can find it on Netflix.

Is The Voyeurs streaming on Netflix?

No, The Voyeurs is not available to stream through Netflix.

The film was distributed by Amazon Studios, so you can only stream it if you have access to Amazon Prime Video.

The Voyuers received a mixed reception from audiences and critics as it’s currently sitting at a 44% and 46% on Rotten Tomatoes respectively, but Amazon Studios’ has stated that the movie’s streaming performance exceeded their expectations.

The Vouyers follows couple Pippa and Thomas (Sweeney and Smith) as they spy on their across the street neighbors. What begins as a harmless hobby soon turns deadly as the couple soon realize that the neighbors are not what they appear to be.

Much like her 2019 break-out role in Euphoria, Sweeney did have to appear nude in The Voyeurs and the actress has opened up about how being nude on camera has warped people’s perception of her as a person.

“People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away,” Sweeney told Variety, “That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”

The Voyeurs is currently streaming on Prime Video Now. You can check out other movies you should be streaming in March, as well as what TV shows to add to your watch list.

