Super Mario Bros movie leak confirms Galaxy connection

May the stars shine down on you – a new Super Mario Bros. movie leak confirms its connection to Super Mario Galaxy and teases the appearance of a major character.

Super Mario Bros. is poised to be one of the biggest movies of 2023. It marks an official collaboration between Nintendo and Despicable Me’s Illumination, and boasts an all-star cast with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and more.

The first full trailer showed off more of Pratt’s Mario and other voices, as well as lots of Easter Eggs from the franchise, including Rainbow Road. You can read more about those here.

One moment seemed to tease elements of Super Mario Galaxy, one of the most acclaimed games in the series, and a new leak appears to confirm it.

Super Mario Bros movie to feature Lumas

Twitter user @kikaim shared an image of a flyer showing the toys that’ll feature in McDonald’s Happy Meals in Japan ahead of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

There’s Mario peeking his head out of a green pipe, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Mario in his kart, Luigi, Bowser breathing fire, and most notably, a blue Luma.

Why is the Luma significant? Lumas are the star-like creatures first introduced in Super Mario Galaxy who assist you on your quest across the stars.

If Lumas are in the movie, it’s likely we can expect the appearance of a powerful character: Rosalina, the guardian of space and mother of the Lumas.

“This keeper of the Comet Observatory floats through the cosmos with curious star creatures called Lumas. Her past is shrouded in mystery,” her bio from the game reads.

“Not much is known about Rosalina, the lonely princess who wanders the cosmos in the Comet Observatory, a giant starship that travels the celestial expanse. She is a great friend of the Luma, taking them in and caring for them as if they were her children. But there is a sadness behind her eyes. What has she lost out among the stars?”

Neither Rosalina nor Lumas have been confirmed by Nintendo for the movie.

The Super Mario Bros movie will be released on April 7, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.