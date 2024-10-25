McDonald’s Japan reveals new anime-style mascot with bizzare name

McDonald’s Japan just released two new burgers and introduced an anime-style mascot to market their limited-time menu items.

McDonald’s Japan is known for its distinctive menu featuring flavors from Japanese cuisine like unique sauces and sweet desserts.

While Japan has items on their menu that McDonald’s in other countries don’t, they do, like most of their restaurants, offer the Double Cheeseburger.

However, in Japan, customers pronounce the Double Cheeseburger as “Daburu Chiizubaagaa.” Most commonly, the item is called “Dabuchi” for short.

In honor of the item’s nickname, McDonald’s Japan announced their newest anime character mascot named “Imadakedabuchitabemi.”

The character features pigtails, rosy red cheeks, and a McDonald’s-inspired outfit with the chain’s iconic red and yellow colors.

Not only that but as of October 23, McDonald’s Japan has two new Double Cheeseburgers: the Garlic Onion Dabuchi and the Kara “Spicy” Dabuchi.

The Double Cheeseburgers are only available for a limited time. The name of McDonald’s Japan’s new anime mascot even hints at the fact that their two new Dabuchis are limited edition.

In Japanese, “ima dake” translates to “now only.” While “tabemi” means “try it.” Thus, her Imadakedabuchitabemi name signals to customers that they should try the limited-time burger while they can.

After McDonald’s Japan announced Imadakedabuchitabemi as the face of their restaurant, customers on X agreed that she was insanely “cute.” Adding that it was “nice” to meet her.

Other customers expressed they were delighted to have two new Dabuchis on the menu, as they are fans of having double the cheese on their burgers.

Earlier this October, McDonald’s Japan teamed up with Hello Kitty for the release of their Samurai Burgers, which were also on the menu for a limited time.

Meanwhile, in the United States, McDonald’s just brought back their iconic Boo Buckets for the Halloween season. However, many fans of the restaurant agreed that this year’s Boo Buckets were a downgrade from previous years.