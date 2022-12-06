Super Mario Bros: Anya Taylor-Joy became a gamer for Princess Peach

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Anya Taylor-Joy took her role as Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie seriously – according to the star, she’s a gamer now.

Taylor-Joy will play gaming’s most iconic damsel in the upcoming Mario movie, an all-star adaptation developed by Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.

She’ll star alongside Chris Pratt as the titular, galaxy-faring plumber, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and many others.

Coming after her Princess Peach voice was revealed in a new trailer, the Queen’s Gambit actress has since revealed she’s taken up gaming in preparation for the movie’s release.

Anya Taylor-Joy turned into a gamer for Super Mario Bros movie

In a new interview with Modern Luxury San Diego, Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about her research for playing Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros movie, which turned her into a bit of a gamer.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun. Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade,” she said.

In another interview with MTV News, she admitted she wasn’t particularly into gaming as a child. “But once I booked the job and my friends were so excited [for it], we bought all of, you know, the Mario Kart world and we really went for it,” Taylor-Joy explained.

“My favorite way to play is at the arcade, though. I’ve now become, like, a hardcore adult arcade individual.”

She also said the Mario fandom is “wild… I don’t think I’ve ever had friends be more excited for anything I have ever done.”

Taylor-Joy also wants to cosplay as part of the movie’s publicity tour next year. “I would like to do the get-ups and actually be Peach, that would be really fun,” she added.

The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release in the US on April 7, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.