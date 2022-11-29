New Super Mario Bros movie trailer reveals Luigi, Princess Peach & more voices

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Wahoo! A new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie has landed, revealing more of Chris Pratt’s Mario as well as the voices for Luigi, Princess Peach, and others.

Nintendo and Illumination, the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise, have teamed up for a new big-screen Mario odyssey.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Mario and Luigi hit cinemas. However, unlike the infamous live-action movie, the new one looks extraordinarily polished, adapting the look and feel of the beloved games.

Less than two months after the reveal of the first trailer, a new look at the Super Mario Bros movie has dropped today as part of a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Super Mario Bros movie drops new incredible trailer

After the second poster showed Princess Peach’s throne room, the new Super Mario Bros movie finally lets us hear Anya Taylor-Joy’s take on the iconic damsel. Check out the new trailer below:

While showing more of Pratt’s Mario, we also get to hear lots more of Charlie Day’s hilarious Luigi, who was glimpsed in the first trailer while being chased by Dry Bones.

The movie also stars Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The new film recently faced criticism from John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 cult classic. Calling his original casting a “breakthrough”, he said: “For them to go backwards and not cast another [actor of color] kind of sucks.”

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy told MTV News the Mario fandom is “wild… I don’t think I’ve ever had friends be more excited for anything I have ever done.”

The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release in the US on April 7, 2023. The film will then be released in Japan at the end of the month on April 28, 2023.